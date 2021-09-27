WATSON: Va. Employment Commission must do better

Tanya Warmbein of Coeburn, Virginia, has felt the devastating economic effects of the pandemic and the bureaucratic nightmare that is the Virginia Employment Commission personally.
The 52-year-old mother of six was advised by her doctor in March of 2020 to quit her job as a caretaker for the elderly because she was at great risk due to a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well as chronic liver disease.
If she had not quit, it is unlikely Warmbein would have been able to maintain a position anyway with a chronic cough associated with the COPD that quickly made her a societal outcast as any cough or clearing of the throat led to suspicion she was infected with COVID-19.
“It got bad,” she said in an interview last week as she explained an encounter in a grocery store in April of 2020. “I was with my friend and as I was walking out I did a usual (cough) because I have a lot of phlegm buildup in my throat and a guy started picking me apart. How dare I? I should be ashamed of myself going out like that with the pandemic going on.”
She also helped make ends meet by selling soaps she made, but with her normal venues to sell the items closed, that dried up as well.
Warmbein joined the thousands of Virginians receiving weekly unemployment compensation and everything was fine until April of 2021 when the deposits mysteriously stopped. Warmbein had reached the one-year end date for benefits and learned she needed to simply reapply. She did that, still no money came. She called the VEC and was told multiple times she would have her payments soon. She is still waiting for a payment nearly six months later. She estimated the VEC owes her approximately $8,000.
“You get different answers every time,” Warmbein said. One time she was told the problem was because she changed her phone number. Another time she was told they had to do a fact-finding process. Another time they said they had to verify her identity.
“You’re told so many things, but the one thing you’re always told is ‘be patient,’ she said. “It doesn’t work that way. I can’t even apply for welfare because I’ve never gotten denied.”
The last thing Warmbein was told about her case was that they were waiting for a deputy to approve the payments. She said she has been waiting on the deputy’s approval since July.
Warmbein hasn’t just been sitting around waiting on a check. She said she has been looking for work but has been unsuccessful so far.
“I’ve applied to so many places,” she said. “I’m 52 with health issues.”
She said she has applied for any job she can find in the Coeburn area.
“I went for caregiver. I went for cashier, call center, gas station, whatever is local. Supermarket, Walmart. I even tried McDonald’s. I don’t care. It’s not that I’m too good to work,” she said. One of the things Warmbein believes is keeping her from finding a job is an inability to lift 50 lbs. due to her health issues. “I look at it through the eyes of the employer. If there are people 30 years old applying or an old woman 52 with health issues, who are they going to take?”
Her job search has been made more difficult by her losing the ability to legally drive because she couldn’t afford to pay auto insurance.
The lack of income has caused her to have to sell personal items to put food on the table, including her late parents’ wedding bands.
“That was one of those horrible moments in life where you feel guilty because you’re trying to hold on to those things. It didn’t bring much money, but it had so much sentimental value,” she said.
The tragedy of the situation is Warmbein’s story isn’t unique. She is not the only Virginian whose life has become ensnarled in the tangled red tape of the VEC’s inefficiencies. There are an estimated 100,000 Virginians just like Warmbein waiting on appeals or disputed claims.
Warmbein said she has sent “dozens of emails” to Delegate Will Wampler. When contacted, Wampler said the emails went to his office’s spam folder because Warmbein’s name came through with just “first” and “last” as her name. (That’s how her email appeared in my inbox as well.)
“We are going to dig in on her case and see if we can get her some help,” Wampler said. “My office has been engaged on VEC issues. They started pouring in in June following the pandemic.”
Wampler said many times his office runs into the same dead ends that his constituents encounter.
“This is an operational error and an operational deficiency at the VEC,” Wampler said. “This belongs to the governor. This is something Governor Northam had the ability to act on throughout the pandemic and failed to. He could have brought additional resources and other agencies to help out with this like some of our other neighboring states have done, but instead has just kind of let this process lag and let people’s lives hang in the balance.”
Warmbein understands she is not alone in this trouble.
“I’ve ran across people who have been sleeping in their cars,” she said. “I know there are a lot of people that believe because they sold two pairs of gym shoes on Craigslist that they are self-employed or gig workers. A lot of people cheat, but a lot of people are also very honest and are being done wrongly.”
The VEC’s deficiencies have exacerbated the detrimental effects of the health pandemic for many Virginia families and have now caused an economic pandemic for many across the state. It’s time for the Northam administration to take decisive action to make sure the people of Virginia, like Tanya Warmbein in Coeburn, desperately waiting on deposits to hit their accounts, find some hope and some help very soon.