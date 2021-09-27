WATSON: Va. Employment Commission must do better

Tanya Warmbein of Coeburn, Virginia, has felt the devastating economic effects of the pandemic and the bureaucratic nightmare that is the Virginia Employment Commission personally.

The 52-year-old mother of six was advised by her doctor in March of 2020 to quit her job as a caretaker for the elderly because she was at great risk due to a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well as chronic liver disease.

If she had not quit, it is unlikely Warmbein would have been able to maintain a position anyway with a chronic cough associated with the COPD that quickly made her a societal outcast as any cough or clearing of the throat led to suspicion she was infected with COVID-19.

“It got bad,” she said in an interview last week as she explained an encounter in a grocery store in April of 2020. “I was with my friend and as I was walking out I did a usual (cough) because I have a lot of phlegm buildup in my throat and a guy started picking me apart. How dare I? I should be ashamed of myself going out like that with the pandemic going on.”

She also helped make ends meet by selling soaps she made, but with her normal venues to sell the items closed, that dried up as well.