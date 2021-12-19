WATSON | ’Tis the season for donating to Salvation Army bell ringers

Gilliam said the Army served just over 600 families last year. This year, the number is 744. The Army has also seen increases this year in the number of families needing food assistance. The warm meals program has seen increased attendance and the Army’s shelter has been at capacity for the past month.

The need in our city is evident. All one has to do is walk through Cumberland Square Park to see the homeless issues. We even have had members of the homeless community who have sought shelter here at the Herald Courier building this season. The needs of our community have very literally come to our doorstep.

If you are walking out of a store with a couple dollars or some change left over, please consider dropping it in the red kettle if one is available. It’s a simple way to help those without some of life’s basic needs have not only a better holiday season, but a better new year as well.

“As long as there are people in need of our services, come rain or shine, whatever the weather, we will be out here ringing,” Watson said.