WATSON | ’Tis the season for donating to Salvation Army bell ringers

The tinkling sound of the Salvation Army kettle ringers are as much a sound of the season as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” or the “ho, ho, ho,” from Santa.
The ringing of the small bells signal the start of the holiday season as the bell ringers stand by their red kettles wishing, “Merry Christmas” to all those busily hurrying on their way into or out of stores.
Volunteer bell ringer Elliott Watson is one of the people regularly seen rhythmically ringing his bell at stores around the area. Thursday morning, the more than 10-year bell-ringing veteran volunteer was in front of Sam’s Club in Bristol. His half-day shift would last around four hours.
Watson is retired from working as a desk monitor and in the kitchen at the Salvation Army. He obviously still supports the organization as he regularly volunteers to ring the bell and man the red kettle during the Christmas season.
“There is always a need for food, shelter and clothing for people who are homeless, or not doing as well with their resources as others,” Watson said, never losing the tinkling rhythm of the bell in his right hand.
There have been fewer bells ringing this year as the Salvation Army, like many organizations, has been negatively affected by a lack of temporary workers and a drop in volunteerism due to the pandemic.
Still, Major Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army said the organization is very close to being on track to meet its red kettle goal. When we spoke Wednesday morning, the kettles had brought in $43,000 after raising $67,000 last year.
“We are a little bit behind, but not real far behind the previous year,” he said. “Our biggest challenge has been finding bell ringers, volunteer or paid. Last year, we had roughly 317 ringers throughout the season. This year, we have only had 158.”
The big difference has been in groups who typically line up bell ringers to man kettles. Gilliam said last year there were 30 to 40 groups. There have only been six so far this year.
“A lot of the folks I have talked to just aren’t real comfortable being out in public,” Gilliam said explaining that some long-time bell ringers have pulled back this season saying they did not feel comfortable being in such a public setting.
Gilliam said he typically has 13 bell ringers to man 25 sites, leaving half the sites without bell ringers most days.
“The number of volunteer organizations and volunteers in general is down,” Gilliam said.
Volunteers are down while the needs in the community continue to grow.
Gilliam said the Army served just over 600 families last year. This year, the number is 744. The Army has also seen increases this year in the number of families needing food assistance. The warm meals program has seen increased attendance and the Army’s shelter has been at capacity for the past month.
The need in our city is evident. All one has to do is walk through Cumberland Square Park to see the homeless issues. We even have had members of the homeless community who have sought shelter here at the Herald Courier building this season. The needs of our community have very literally come to our doorstep.
If you are walking out of a store with a couple dollars or some change left over, please consider dropping it in the red kettle if one is available. It’s a simple way to help those without some of life’s basic needs have not only a better holiday season, but a better new year as well.
“As long as there are people in need of our services, come rain or shine, whatever the weather, we will be out here ringing,” Watson said.