WATSON: Thank your newspaper carrier today

Today is Newspaper Carrier Day. If any group of workers in our society deserves its own day, it is newspaper carriers.

If you are reading the print edition of this newspaper, that means someone picked up your newspaper from our distribution center in the wee hours of the morning and spent most of the night navigating dark, sometimes rainy streets, placing newspapers in tubes so it could be there to be read with a nice cup of coffee. It’s the perfect start to a day.

The carrier not only did that today. They did it yesterday as well and will do it again tomorrow. Unlike mail carriers, newspaper carriers typically deliver seven days a week, in the dead of night. I have seen them deliver through terrible winter storms and through sub-zero nights with their window down, tossing papers out where they need to go. It’s not an easy gig.

Each night, Herald Courier carriers deliver more than 10,000 newspapers. While the digital side of our readership continues to grow, a large number of loyal print subscribers still depend on carriers to get the newspaper to them each night. Sometimes, our readers are looking for the latest local news. Other times they grab the newspaper out of the tube looking forward to the daily crossword puzzle.