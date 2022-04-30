WATSON | Satellite network guiding star for rural broadband

The answer to Washington County’s lack of broadband in the more remote areas of the county is literally over its head.

Reporter Joaquin Mancera recently wrote a story looking at how counties in the Coalfields region are connecting families to the rest of the world by utilizing the Starlink internet service.

Starlink is a growing network of satellites designed to provide broadband internet to homes through a satellite dish. The system works much like Direct TV except the 1,915 satellites in the network as of February of this year operate at an altitude of 340 miles above the earth. Direct TV and SiriusXM radio satellites operate in geosynchronous orbit where they move at the same speed as the earth’s rotation 22,236 miles above the earth. Starlink satellites have to be in lower orbits to gain the internet speeds necessary for broadband speeds. The plan is to put more than 4,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. SpaceX launched 53 more of the little guys on their way just this past Friday.

Those who are following the war in Ukraine may recall the Starlink network is credited with keeping Ukraine connected to the world with more than 10,000 Starlink units operating in the country. Owner Elon Musk has said more are on the way.

Wise, Dickenson, Tazewell and Russell counties are part of a $500,000 grant from the General Assembly to try Starlink service as a beta project. So far, the program has connected 550 children to the internet. At the time of the story, the Appalachian Regional Council was working to sign up 65 more families.

The reason for the money is to pay for the service. Starlink service is a bit pricey. The installation kit with the satellite dish is $499. Monthly service is $99. But when you consider the savings of not having to string wires to every remote location in Washington County, Starlink sounds like a bargain. The families utilizing the program in the Coalfields region received the installation kit for free and two years service.

If Washington County would take the $600,000 they have allocated to Ernst & Young to tell them where to put cellphone towers, they could immediately connect more than 200 families to Starlink broadband service for two years.

The $600,000 given to Ernst & Young comes with no guarantees that even after the cellphone tower sites are identified, companies would actually build the towers. This money may never allow a child to complete a school assignment or an unemployed family member to find a job. Even if it does, it will be years before the first connection is made.

By redirecting the money to the Starlink program used in the Coalfields region counties, or even working with state legislators to join that program, Washington County’s leaders can help people now, instead of hoping cell and internet providers someday get around to including the remote areas of our county in their plans.

In solving this broadband issue, it’s time for Washington County, Virginia to look up and see the future.