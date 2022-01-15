WATSON | Memories of the last Virginia inauguration day

Today is a great day in Virginia when we see one governor step away from the office and another take over during a grand ceremony at the state Capitol filled with much pomp to be followed by four years of circumstances.

Four years ago, I was in the grandstand with our middle child watching the swearing in of Gov. Ralph Northam. I’m not sure I was supposed to be sitting in the white grandstands with a great view of the proceedings on the dais that day. I’m just happy no one kicked us out.

For some reason that I still do not understand, my daughter Miriam became very interested in the state governor’s race in 2017, and Ralph Northam was her man. She had bumper stickers and would have put up a yard sign if her politically neutral newspaper manager and pastor parents hadn’t prevented it. She was a junior in high school then and has remained interested in politics. She is now a political science major at Virginia Tech.

After Northam’s win, Miriam asked if we could go see the inauguration. I thought it was a good idea. Anytime a teenager asks for something that involves spending time with a parent, that’s a win. My son, Will, was a member of the Marching Royal Dukes of James Madison University. They were taking part in the ceremony so it also gave us an opportunity to say hello to him while we were in Richmond.

I thought the inauguration would be a lot like those I saw on the National Mall where you hop off a nearby Metro station and there you are with the rest of the general public.

It was much different. There was a long line of dignitaries with what looked like invitations going through security and being checked before entering the grandstands. We had no invitation so it looked like we were out of luck. The way the grandstands hugged the ellipse in front of the Capitol it was hard to see anything if you were not in the seating area.

We walked around a bit looking for the best vantage point when we discovered that if you walked in at the other side of the ellipse you could go right in and take a seat. With a quick nod to the security person, we walked right past like we knew where we were going, and we were in. Not wanting to look too obvious, we sat on the far side and tried to look inconspicuous. Miriam was afraid we were going to be found out and unceremoniously booted out or arrested and thrown in jail.

There seemed to be no great demand for the section where we were sitting, so we were good and stayed through the chilly January weather for the entire ceremony.

It was a great celebration of the transfer of power in Virginia as I am sure today’s inauguration will be as well. Hopefully, the weather will be great, everyone who wants to be there will get a good seat and teens all across Virginia will have bugged their parents to take them to see it in person.