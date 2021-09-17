WATSON: Making a few laps for a good cause

I got as close as I will likely ever get to being a NASCAR driver Wednesday as I cruised around the Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) along with approximately 80 fellow motorists as part of Speedway Children’s Charities Laps For Charity.

For $50 to the organization, I had the chance to drive my car along with the others around the track behind the pace car.

The closest I had come to being a NASCAR driver before had been on several occasions when law enforcement officials throughout the Southeast asked if I thought I was a NASCAR driver. Usually the question comes in a frustrated tone with a citation book in hand.

I was concerned that despite my legally documented need for speed I was a little out of my league with a black Camaro parked in front me and a yellow Lamborghini to my left when I pulled into the BMS parking lot, but I am proud to say the Herald Courier, Sundrop, Exxon, Bojangles Lexus held its own as we made laps around The Last Great Colosseum. Before we began, I shifted the car over into “sport” mode for probably just the second time ever. Unfortunately, the car did not automatically transform into a Porsche 911, but it was good enough.