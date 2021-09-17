WATSON: Making a few laps for a good cause

I got as close as I will likely ever get to being a NASCAR driver Wednesday as I cruised around the Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) along with approximately 80 fellow motorists as part of Speedway Children’s Charities Laps For Charity.
For $50 to the organization, I had the chance to drive my car along with the others around the track behind the pace car.
The closest I had come to being a NASCAR driver before had been on several occasions when law enforcement officials throughout the Southeast asked if I thought I was a NASCAR driver. Usually the question comes in a frustrated tone with a citation book in hand.
I was concerned that despite my legally documented need for speed I was a little out of my league with a black Camaro parked in front me and a yellow Lamborghini to my left when I pulled into the BMS parking lot, but I am proud to say the Herald Courier, Sundrop, Exxon, Bojangles Lexus held its own as we made laps around The Last Great Colosseum. Before we began, I shifted the car over into “sport” mode for probably just the second time ever. Unfortunately, the car did not automatically transform into a Porsche 911, but it was good enough.
The experience of driving into the speedway, down the steep banking of turn three and around to pit road was breathtaking. It was actually my first time inside BMS. We had some time to get out of our cars, take a look around and take some pictures while waiting for the others to come into the speedway. Then it was time to go.
Taking a look at the steep turns and trying to get up off the apron of the track on the way into the speedway, I thought getting up on the banking would be a problem — it was not. Once we got going down the back stretch, the car flowed into the turn as smooth as butter. Darrell Waltrip once compared Bristol to racing in a barrel. It kind of felt like that as I was just enjoying accelerating through the 650-foot front stretch when it was time to move into turn 1 again. It felt like I was flying. I could have sworn I was going 90 miles an hour, but when I looked down at the speedometer it only showed us topping out at around 65.
After I stopped worrying about being the only driver of the day to have a spin out, I had a blast. By the end of our time on the track I was ready to do a bump-and-run on that black Camaro in front of me and take the checkered flag.
The next time my driving practices are black-flagged by a law enforcement officer and they ask me if I think I am a NASCAR driver, I will say, “It’s not my full-time job, but I have made a few laps at Bristol.”
Roger Watson is managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.