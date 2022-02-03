WATSON | Landfill stench is another hiring hurdle

One key topic never received a mention from the podium during last Friday’s Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. The landfill, and the stench that comes with it, was a topic that was either strategically or inadvertently avoided and that’s OK.

Talking about landfill stench and the lack of any plan to fix the issue this calendar year is not exactly a topic for a celebration over barbecue sliders and chips. But avoiding the topic does not make the landfill any less of a business challenge. In fact, we faced our first landfill-related challenge in the newsroom just recently.

Ever since I arrived in August, City Editor Susan Cameron and I have been working to hire two reporters. We are excited to be a news organization that is hiring reporters, but have been continually frustrated by the lack of talent, lack of experience and just a general absence of a talent pool to choose from.

After hiring Emory & Henry graduate Joaquin Mancera in October, our recruiting stalled over the holidays. We finally found a candidate with experience who was working for a daily newspaper and had a good deal of familiarity with Bristol. We made an offer and he agreed to everything. We thought we were good — but then came the questions about the landfill and its potential impact on the area. The candidate was concerned about air quality and health issues.

It was a factor I should have anticipated. To hire a reporter and have them not ask about the topic we have been continually reporting on would have raised some questions about the person’s skills as a reporter.

It was frustrating to have cleared all the hurdles of a labor shortage, the fact that they don’t seem to make news reporters any longer and then be faced with an issue well beyond our control as a business.

I’m sure we are not the only business in Bristol facing this problem. As the landfill plague persists, it will become more of an issue for professionals looking to move their families to the area.

We were extremely honest with the candidate and told the person there were places in town he did not want to live simply because of the smell. That’s a problem too.

When I moved to Bristol in August, there were only a few places available in the rental market. I had to wait two months to get into my space.

As the landfill stench shrinks the area of livable space in an already geographically small and topographically challenged town, the rental and housing markets will likely spike in some areas and bottom out in others. Because the landfill smell has persisted for more than a year now, it is creating its own economics.

Our story has a happy ending. The candidate accepted the offer and we plan to have him on board soon. But there is no doubt the landfill stench will continue to give Bristol businesses another hurdle to jump over when recruiting professionals outside the area.

The landfill is a blight on our town with the potential to have far-reaching consequences for the future of the Twin City. It’s an additional problem we don’t need, and one that needs to see improvement very soon.

