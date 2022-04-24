WATSON | Landfill’s beginning is a municipal horror film

The story by David McGee in today’s edition of The Herald Courier about the genesis of the plague that is the Bristol, Virginia landfill gave me the feeling I was watching the plot of a horror movie unfold as the story was told.

There are times when you want to yell at the words on the screen, “Don’t do it! Don’t approve the landfill! You have no idea what you are getting yourself into.”

The scenario unfolds like a classic tale of a local government decision gone horribly bad.

The city is looking for a place to put its garbage after filling up a smaller landfill. City leaders see an opportunity to not only solve its trash issue for the next 50 years or so, but also sees a new revenue stream in taking garbage from other localities. Except it was a plan that would go horribly wrong in many different ways.

Municipalities wanting to bring their trash to Bristol were plentiful when plans began, but faded away during the three years of the approval process as surrounding areas built their own landfills. That blew up the landfills’ business plan and kept the city from being able to recover the initial debt of more than $20 million to get the landfill started.

“The landfill will be a moneymaker when it opens,” Bristol Virginia City Manager Paul Spangler said in July 1996. “It’s an investment that will make money down the road.”

That is a quote that has not aged well. The landfill has never made money and has a negative financial position over its life of more than $80 million. And that’s not likely to get any better.

The part of the story where Spangler said the landfill was “the best solution” the city had and was the answer for Bristol, Virginia; Bristol, Tennessee; Lee County; Washington County and Smyth County is especially frustrating. He said the landfill was “overdesigned.” It does not seem to be overdesigned these days as fissures in the ground release gases into the atmosphere. The liner has been a constant issue, and the problem of keeping rainwater out of a huge hole in the ground has been a constant battle.

The story also shows there is plenty of blame to go around. The city, its engineers and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that finally gave the project the green light, all share in the responsibility for what is happening in our community today. The environmental guardrails put in place to protect citizens from the landfill problems the community is experiencing today, did not function properly in this case.

Former Mayor Farnham Jarrard called the facility an “engineering marvel” and said the landfill puts Bristol on the “leading edge of technology at the landfill dedication ceremony. I actually laughed out loud when I read that quote. An engineering marvel? Not quite.

The only people who seemed to get this situation right were the citizens who petitioned and opposed the landfill. One citizen pointed out a 1971 engineering study that revealed fault lines in the eastern and southern walls of the quarry that extend half a mile into Tennessee. That could explain some things.

It’s amazing to go back and read all the warning signs and red flags that screamed, “Don’t do it!” only to have the city walk right into this house of horrors like the teens in the Geico commercial who choose to hide behind a row of chainsaws instead of escaping in a running car.

Years later, the same situation repeated itself with The Falls development. Big plans, big revenue projections changed to a reality of lots of expense for little return.

Of course hindsight is 20/20. It’s much easier to look back and see where things went wrong and think, “We will never do that again.” But yet it happens again.

We now know the results of this horror story. Residents of our community are forced to cope with rancid smells and the inconvenience of not being able to enjoy the outside during times when the smells are at their worst. More than 1,000 air purifiers have been handed out to try to alleviate the stench.

A panel of experts will bring suggestions before the city this coming week about how to fix this smelly situation. It likely will not be cheap, or easy.

Bristol, Virginia and localities throughout Virginia need to study this landfill issue and use it as a cautionary tale of what can go wrong. DEQ needs to take a lesson from our situation as well.

The only thing we can do now is learn from the mistake and never let it happen again. The “Little Landfill of Horrors Show” should not come with a sequel.