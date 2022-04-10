WATSON: Keep the Confederate statue loaded on the truck

The Washington County Board of Supervisors should keep the Confederate statue loaded on the flatbed truck and covered by tarps behind the Government Center.

In 2022, after 202 Confederate statues have been removed following the George Floyd protests and Richmond has cleared out Monument Avenue, it is difficult to believe our community is actually preparing ground to put one back up.

The monument was never actually meant to be permanently removed and was only removed from the courthouse lawn due to expansion plans, but the symbolism of erecting a statue to the Confederacy in 2022 is the same. While other communities recognize the issues these statues represent and have removed these divisive sculptures, removing the statue altogether never seemed to be an option for the Board of Supervisors, but it should be.

The proposed new location for the statues is an improvement. Instead of Black citizens having to encounter statues of people who wished to keep them enslaved while at a place to find justice, the county has basically hidden these monuments behind the Government Center building. It’s better, but why should these people who chose to rebel against the common law of the land and secede from the Union be celebrated at all? In a county where the population is more than 93% white, we must work hard to not overlook those with entirely different perspectives on our history.

This seems much like a case of a family member being inherently bound to carry around and preserve a great grandmother’s China cabinet. Although it is too old, bulky and doesn’t fit anywhere in a modern home it must be kept because it “has history.” At some point, the old decorations and furnishings of the past have to go. More than 150 years after the Civil War, that time is now. It’s not erasing history. It’s ending the celebration of a racist past.

Supporters of the statue say the soldier at the top of one of the two statues honors the humble Confederate soldiers who defended their state out of honor and duty in a time when states’ rights was more prevalent than today. They advance the argument that since the statue honors all soldiers as a whole, that’s OK. But then their argument is blown apart by the second smaller statue of the memorial to Civil War generals from Washington County complete with names and where they served.

Where’s the statue of Ulysses S. Grant or William Sherman who actually won the war? Where is the statue of Abraham Lincoln who set millions free with the Emancipation Proclamation? With the statues set up for public display, Washington County’s government continues to choose to honor men who fought to restrict the freedoms of minorities. Is this really who we want to be? Are there no other great citizens of Washington County more worthy of a statue than those who fought against their own country?

Keep the statues on the truck and cart them off to the dustbin of history with the more than 200 other Confederate statues long since deposed.