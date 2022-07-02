WATSON | How, in 2022, are we still having debate over book bans?

It was easy to be incensed after reading Joe Tennis’ story about people coming before the Washington County Board of Supervisors asking for books in the public library containing “pornography” to be banned.

How, in 2022, are we still having this debate? Have they never seen TikTok? Netflixed and chilled? Who are these people? Do they completely discount that the internet delivers any type of book, magazine or video to your computer or phone at any time? You don’t have to go to the library to find pornography anymore like some people did at the college library in the late 1980s perusing Playboy on microfilm. For those interested, Playboy on microfilm loses a lot in the translation.

It was much easier to understand where these two speakers were coming from when you actually go to the Washington County website and watch the video of the meeting.

These two individuals who spoke about banning books did so earnestly and from their heart just like the four people who spoke against banning books.

These are two ladies are likely someone’s grandmothers. They mean well. Surely they believe they are doing the Lord’s work by advocating against books containing whatever they define as inappropriate.

That doesn’t make the fact that they seemingly want to turn the Washington County Public Library into a mission arm of the church any less wrong, but if you hear their words instead of reading them and see their body language you get the picture of two senior citizens who have seen the world change around them much too quickly for their liking.

I remember a time in church where some in leadership wanted to make a change that came up against stiff opposition from several longtime members of the congregation. I think it was about installing screens in the sanctuary or something along those lines. It was perplexing to me that we were even having this debate, but a wise middle-aged church member explained to me what was happening. He told me these seniors have seen more change in their lifetime than any generation before them. The world has spun itself anew with technology they don’t understand and lifestyles they can’t fit into their definition of family. He explained that the church was the only thing that had stayed the same. It was their safe space. A place they still controlled and would defend against the smallest amounts of change threatening that idea.

I could be wrong but I think that is what we are seeing here. I’m betting these ladies have never been on TikTok. I would also bet they have never sent a Tweet. They may have watched some Netflix but not the shows on HBOMax.

This isn’t Dr. Mark Matney, the Washington County commissioner of revenue who should know better, speaking out against a book because it is the MAGA group’s reason Joe Biden and the radical left are destroying America today.

All these efforts have done is shoot these “banned books” to the top of the best seller lists. Banning books hasn’t worked in the past and has no place in today’s society. Now, not only is it un-American, but thankfully, technology has made it virtually impossible.

These are ladies who talk like my mother. They seem to have good, kind hearts, but are carrying outdated ideas.

I wish these ladies would open their minds and open their hearts to see we have changed, and we have changed for the better. We are a nation of different peoples with different lifestyles and different ideas. We have a variety of cultures and religions all meshed together to make something beautiful.

America is beautiful, a marketplace of ideas, open for all to make their own way.

The public library accurately reflects all parts of our society providing a mirror for who we are. If we start taking out books someone doesn’t like or agree with, there will not be much of a library left when we are finished.

The books are not on the shelves to confirm our values and comfort our souls. They are there to expand our thinking, grow our understanding of the world around us and take us to places far beyond the borders of this small part of the world. That is the value of the public library.

I hope these ladies can somehow see that. And I hope they never start watching TikTok.