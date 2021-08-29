WATSON: Forgive student debt perhaps, but lawmakers should question reasons for high education costs

There has been lots of talk from mostly Democrats in Congress about forgiving student debt.

That’s a nice thought.

I wish someone would forgive my Christmas debt of 2020, when I overspent online just a bit. Maybe we could also forgive Disney World debt for those families who spend tons of money to have that once-in-a-lifetime experience in the Magic Kingdom.

Forgiving student debt comes with lots of questions. Do we forgive the debt of students who dropped out of college or do you have to have a diploma and good grades to have the debt forgiven? What if you worked your way through college and didn’t take a loan? Do those industrious students get a tax break or some other benefit for their hard work?

While these questions are pondered and considered on the way to an ultimate solution that will make millions of indebted Americans very happy, Virginia lawmakers should spend some time considering why public universities cost so much in the first place.

All three of my children are in college this fall so I feel uniquely qualified to speak on this matter.