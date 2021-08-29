WATSON: Forgive student debt perhaps, but lawmakers should question reasons for high education costs

There has been lots of talk from mostly Democrats in Congress about forgiving student debt.
That’s a nice thought.
I wish someone would forgive my Christmas debt of 2020, when I overspent online just a bit. Maybe we could also forgive Disney World debt for those families who spend tons of money to have that once-in-a-lifetime experience in the Magic Kingdom.
Forgiving student debt comes with lots of questions. Do we forgive the debt of students who dropped out of college or do you have to have a diploma and good grades to have the debt forgiven? What if you worked your way through college and didn’t take a loan? Do those industrious students get a tax break or some other benefit for their hard work?
While these questions are pondered and considered on the way to an ultimate solution that will make millions of indebted Americans very happy, Virginia lawmakers should spend some time considering why public universities cost so much in the first place.
All three of my children are in college this fall so I feel uniquely qualified to speak on this matter.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam visited Virginia Tech July 29 to tout a $111 million allocation in additional financial aid, but if he would actually look at a billing statement for a semester at Virginia Tech he may have some questions about what is actually being charged in the first place.
I have no issue with the tuition in-state bill. The cost of $5,875.50 for a full-time student seems fair. It’s all the unexplained fees that are tacked on that raise questions. Here is a sampling of the additional fees on my daughter’s tuition bill for the fall semester. There’s an athletic fee of $181, a business fee of $225, a health fee of $278.50, a library fee of $51, an orientation fee of $285, a rec sports fee of $167.50, a student activity fee of $165, a student cultural activities fee of $82, a student services fee of $151, a technology fee of $39, a transportation services fee of $97 and a software bundle charge of $84.24. In total, the fees equal an additional $1,806.24 for items that I have no idea what they are for or why they are necessary.
So after all that is taken care of we are at a total of $7,681.74 for a semester. We are finished, right? Nope. The tuition and all those fees still don’t allow her to park on campus. That was an additional $330. All the fees listed also don’t buy food. A meal plan was $358 more. Then Thursday morning came a call to buy a book for another $123. Make no mistake, those athletic fees do not get her football tickets. If she wants to jump to “Enter Sandman” in Lane Stadium every game this season, toss in another $150.
It’s time for Virginia lawmakers to take a close look at the cost of higher education at state schools and make changes to make that education more affordable.
Preventing families and students from having to take out large loans on the front end instead of having to find ways to forgive those loans on the back end will help provide a permanent solution to this problem of paying for a college education and potentially open the doors of our universities to more students not scared away by the initial sticker shock of a semester of college.
Roger Watson is the managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.