WATSON | Eads says closing the landfill early isn’t likely

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads made it clear Tuesday during a speech to the Bristol Rotary Club that closing the landfill early had a slim chance of happening and even less of a chance of succeeding as a strategy to deal with the foul stench currently plaguing several residential neighbors around the landfill.
“I can just tell you closing the landfill, based on conversations I’ve had with DEQ (the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality), that is probably not going to happen,” Eads said. “They will tell you publicly that they will look at any closure plans you submit, but that’s because that’s what the regulations say.”
Community action groups such as HOPE for Bristol and DumptheDump.org have asked the Bristol City Council to close the landfill in hopes of helping to solve the issue and/or keep it from happening again in the future
Typically in life when something is causing pain, stopping it helps. When we become overweight, we stop eating as much. When the checking account gets too low and the credit card balances grow too high, we adjust our budget to reduce spending. When our plants get too wet, we stop watering them. So it makes sense that if trash in the landfill is causing a horrible smell, then stopping the dumping of trash in the landfill may be a reasonable solution.
Eads said unfortunately the landfill issue just isn’t that simple.
“It is a true engineering feat to be able to close that rock quarry landfill, and it will be something that will take a significant amount of time and money if we are ever able to close that hole,” Eads said, while saying he is asking for patience to allow the installation of the gas collection system to be completed.
Eads said the biggest problem with closing the landfill is capping the trash inside the quarry. He explained the plan to close the landfill before the end of its projected lifespan would be to cap the trash in the 20-acre landfill below the rim of the quarry with three to four feet of clay. Because the cap is below the quarry rim, instead of above the rim as was originally designed, rain water would continue to collect in the quarry, putting pressure on the cap as the trash decomposes and sinks below it. The combination of those two factors could potentially cause the cap to fail, allowing water into the trash itself, causing what Eads termed “an environmental disaster.”
Eads said finding an engineering firm to sign off on such a cap would be an issue.
“We’re not saying that it can’t be done,” he said. “That’s just the big overall engineering picture that they have said creates a challenge.”
While work to get the stench under control is ongoing, it’s our neighbors who live near the landfill who are paying the daily price of the past city administrations who made the misguided decision to put a landfill in a rock quarry.
Reading the posts and comments on the Bristol Air Pollution Community page is heartbreaking. There’s stories about families leaving their homes to avoid the smells, citizens describing health symptoms they attribute to noxious gases coming from the landfill and calls for the city to do something, anything, to alleviate the stench invading their homes.
These are regular people just trying to go about their lives who are now stuck in a terrible situation through no fault of their own. It’s important to remember they are the real victims here. Their voices need to be heard.