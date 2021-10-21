WATSON | Eads says closing the landfill early isn’t likely

“It is a true engineering feat to be able to close that rock quarry landfill, and it will be something that will take a significant amount of time and money if we are ever able to close that hole,” Eads said, while saying he is asking for patience to allow the installation of the gas collection system to be completed.

Eads said the biggest problem with closing the landfill is capping the trash inside the quarry. He explained the plan to close the landfill before the end of its projected lifespan would be to cap the trash in the 20-acre landfill below the rim of the quarry with three to four feet of clay. Because the cap is below the quarry rim, instead of above the rim as was originally designed, rain water would continue to collect in the quarry, putting pressure on the cap as the trash decomposes and sinks below it. The combination of those two factors could potentially cause the cap to fail, allowing water into the trash itself, causing what Eads termed “an environmental disaster.”

Eads said finding an engineering firm to sign off on such a cap would be an issue.

“We’re not saying that it can’t be done,” he said. “That’s just the big overall engineering picture that they have said creates a challenge.”