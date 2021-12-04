WATSON | Call me an old fogey, but how is a single chicken supreme NFT worth 0.15 WETH?

At almost 53 years old, I sometimes feel like I am struggling to stay up with technology.
I’m good with Twitter and Facebook, but when you start talking TikTok I’m going to have to refer you to my college-age kids.
I’m down with Billie Eillish and Coldplay, but I struggle with Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and even Adele. I was a DJ at my college radio station and knew all the cool songs, but the top song this week, according to the Billboard Hot 100 is Adele’s “Easy On Me.” I don’t think I’ve heard it, although I am sure it is lovely.
The latest challenge to my aspirations to remain culturally relevant is NFTs. NFT stands for a non-fungible token, and if you are lost after reading that phrase, you are not the only one.
Bojangles sent a news release announcing it was taking bids on some NFTs of its chicken supremes. Because I am a big Bojangles fan and also a fan of chicken supremes, I took a look at the artwork online. There is a wonderful piece of work by Joey Allen of four chicken supremes lounging in a hot tub of honey mustard surrounded by Cajun fries. Another work by Rebecca Lipps has some supremes, Cajun fries, a biscuit and a drink dancing as refrigerator magnets.
I have no idea what I would do with an NFT if I bought one. Perhaps a nice piece of artwork of some chicken supremes bathing in honey mustard would make a good Christmas gift for my wife. We could frame it and place it above the fireplace.
But framing it above the fireplace would kind of defeat the purpose of an NFT since it is primarily a piece of digital artwork that is kept offline in a safe place on the blockchain — that’s the same place bitcoin is stored. That sounds great. Nothing ever disappears forever off of the internet.
So I thought I might throw a few bucks at this nice digital piece of artwork of chicken supremes. I hit the “bid now” button to find the minimum bid for this classic piece of Bojangles artwork was 0.15 WETH. I had no idea what a WETH was. How much could 0.15 of anything possibly be? It turns out 0.15 WETH is equal to $713, or just a bit more than a month of rent for my daughter’s college apartment — that’s how I measure money these days. That was the MINIMUM bid. Unsurprisingly, there had not been any bids.
So I could buy a digital piece of chicken artwork, unsuitable for framing for a minimum of $713, or I could buy 113 orders of actual chicken supreme combos with 452 actual chicken supremes.
Call me an old fogey, but I think the real chicken supremes are a lot tastier than even the best digital artwork.