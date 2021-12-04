WATSON | Call me an old fogey, but how is a single chicken supreme NFT worth 0.15 WETH?

At almost 53 years old, I sometimes feel like I am struggling to stay up with technology.

I’m good with Twitter and Facebook, but when you start talking TikTok I’m going to have to refer you to my college-age kids.

I’m down with Billie Eillish and Coldplay, but I struggle with Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and even Adele. I was a DJ at my college radio station and knew all the cool songs, but the top song this week, according to the Billboard Hot 100 is Adele’s “Easy On Me.” I don’t think I’ve heard it, although I am sure it is lovely.

The latest challenge to my aspirations to remain culturally relevant is NFTs. NFT stands for a non-fungible token, and if you are lost after reading that phrase, you are not the only one.

Bojangles sent a news release announcing it was taking bids on some NFTs of its chicken supremes. Because I am a big Bojangles fan and also a fan of chicken supremes, I took a look at the artwork online. There is a wonderful piece of work by Joey Allen of four chicken supremes lounging in a hot tub of honey mustard surrounded by Cajun fries. Another work by Rebecca Lipps has some supremes, Cajun fries, a biscuit and a drink dancing as refrigerator magnets.