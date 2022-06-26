WATSON | Ban glass ketchup bottles

Now that the Virginia state legislature has successfully passed a budget, it’s time for them to get to work on a subject that would better the lives of all Virginians — the banning of glass ketchup bottles in restaurants.

My wife and I went to a fancy burger joint outside the area a few weeks ago in an attempt to support a small business and stay out of a corporate fast food drive-thru. It was one of those places where it was much too dark, much too loud and the menu had fancy names for burgers with things on them that, in my opinion, should not be anywhere near a burger. Of course I have never been known as a connoisseur of gourmet cuisine beyond chicken tenders and fries.

They had names for these burgers that they probably paid good money to some marketing person to come up with like, “The Hipster.” Is that name supposed to relay the personality of the burger to me or do I have to be a “hipster” to order this burger? I don’t understand. Why not just call it a burger and give me a list of ingredients I can include or not?

I think I got off on the bad foot with the waiter by ignoring all the fancy names and ordering a burger with just ketchup, cheese and bacon. He was likely further offended when I called it a “junior bacon cheeseburger like at Wendy’s.”

So I got my $12 “junior bacon cheeseburger” except it didn’t have ketchup and that’s where my fun began.

I mentioned the lack of ketchup to the waiter and instead of offering to graciously add some, he pointed to the glass ketchup bottle on the table and said I could use that. Great! A do-it-yourself restaurant. Wendy’s always puts the ketchup on themselves, but this must be part of the experience.

I picked up this new bottle of Heinz ketchup and tried my best to get a dabble of ketchup out of it. I beat it, pounded it and did that embarrassing thing where you stick a butter knife into the bottle hoping to break the vacuum seal but nothing worked.

The waiter came by and started talking some nonsense about pressure points on the bottle, still not offering to help.

At that point I gave him a two-minute lecture about how technology solved this issue for us long ago with the squeeze bottle of ketchup, but apparently this establishment wanted to torture its diners by having them try to cope with a non-functional glass ketchup bottle that should have been discarded along with the horse and buggy.

I don’t think the young man was impressed with my sense of history and appreciation of the important benefits of technological advances on our society. I also think my burger went up two more dollars. My wife accused me of being a grumpy, old man. Guilty as charged.

But, this story illustrates the inadequacies of glass ketchup bottles. Squeeze bottles have served us well for years. Who among us goes to the Food City and purchases ketchup in a glass bottle for their home use? So why should we be forced to go back to the dark ages when we want to get an overpriced hamburger in a too-dark, too-loud small business that puts insane items like eggs and Frito chips on a hamburger?

If you don’t like a squeeze bottle, just give us the ketchup packets — anything to prevent fine Americans from embarrassing themselves by fruitlessly banging a ketchup bottle in the middle of a restaurant like we are trying to get blood from a turnip.

Capitalism should have solved this problem long ago by diners refusing to eat at establishments that still use glass ketchup bottles, but if economic principals fail us we must turn to the government to protect us.

So I am urging our state delegations in Virginia and Tennessee to take up this issue immediately for the protection of diners everywhere.