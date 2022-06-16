WATSON | America and SW Virginia need more love, less hate, more tolerance and more grace

As a middle-aged, white male who rarely wanders outside the geographic boundaries of the Atlantic Coast Conference, I have not regularly encountered the reality of racism in America, but Tuesday morning the impact of its effects on its victims literally walked in my front door.

It was a regular home medical appointment to get a new life insurance policy, because apparently since I entered my 50s my insurance company believes I could fall over dead at any moment. They must have heard about my preferred diet of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Sundrop and gummy bears.

The person administering the exam had called me a couple times to figure out where I was and to explain she was stuck in construction traffic on I-81 with everyone else Tuesday morning and that she had to stop for gas but would be arriving soon. She was cheerful, even joyful as I jokingly offered to have some doughnuts ready for us until she deferred to the more healthy option of a fruit cup. I thought the biggest revelation from this encounter would be when I had to step on the scales — I was wrong about that.

The middle-aged Black woman who made her way up the stairs to my apartment Tuesday morning was much different than the joy-filled person I had communicated with beforehand. She was distraught, crying. Tears were flowing down her cheeks. The first thing she asked for was a tissue. I thought maybe she had fallen on the concrete stairs and started looking for injuries, but her injuries were all internal.

She explained that while getting gas someone had called her the “N word.” Having moved to the area a few weeks ago from the Midwest to be closer to family, she was devastated.

Throughout the appointment process she kept praying out loud for the person who had called her the slur saying, “Lord, just bless them. Help their family.” It was a tremendous exercise in grace for a person who had obviously just been struck to the core by a word she never expected to be called doing something as common as pumping gas.

The incident led her to think maybe she didn’t belong here and should go back out west.

I’m not inclined to take this terrible racial slur said at a gas station off the interstate as an indictment of our community. I do not know who said it, where they were from or what caused them to use such hate-filled speech. But it is clearly an indictment of our society.

We need to be better to each other. We need to show more respect, be more tolerant and think of others’ feelings as we move through our days. We need to show more love to each other.

I worry that as MAGA conservatives rail like Don Quixote against the windmill of critical race theory in our schools, the result will be teachers fearful of teaching students about the value of diversity, our country’s history of racism and the impacts it has on our culture today. The result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s prohibition against the teaching of “divisive issues” could likely put issues such as racism in the category of a third rail they are fearful to touch, lest they end up the target of an angry mob at a school board meeting.

I come from a time and a place where the “N word” was thrown around from time to time. It was my teachers, particularly some very good high school teachers, who helped me learn the hurt this word causes my fellow community members. But that learning and realization didn’t stop for me in high school. College brought a whole new level of realization about the struggles of minorities in our society. As recently as a few years ago, my oldest child brought the discussion of white privilege to our dinner table leading to more thoughtful consideration about the built-in societal advantages our family enjoys because of the color of our skin.

We need more discussion about racism and its effects on our society, not less. We need to face our problems with hate speech and discriminatory practices head-on instead of working to sweep them under some bureaucratic rug for convenience sake.

We need more love, less hate. We need more tolerance. And may we all work toward having the grace and forgiveness I saw from that wonderful health care worker who had been so wrongfully offended Tuesday morning.

