Watson - Comics and features changes help strengthen our newsroom

When my family lived in Hendersonville, Tennessee, we attended a church where the pastor’s mantra was, “Keep the main thing the main thing.”

For Pastor Glenn Weekly, the main thing was furthering the kingdom of God. Being a young corporate leader at the time, I applied his lessons on keeping a congregation of 7,000 people focused on the mission of God to the business world. The key is to maintain focus on the mission at hand while minimizing office drama, politics and any distractions that syphon energy from our mission of creating compelling and useful content relevant to the daily lives of our readers.

That’s why I am especially pleased to be part of an organization that has made the decision to improve and maintain our local news organizations.

We announced Sunday that Lee Enterprises has hired a 12-member public service journalism team to aid its 77 daily newspapers in producing top quality investigative journalism. Here in Bristol, we plan to work with the East region team to look into the Bristol, Virginia, landfill and how it affects residents who live near the site.

Another excellent Lee news initiative is an internship program that provides job opportunities for young journalists in college, or who are recent college graduates. The expanded internship program, started this summer, is another way to strengthen local journalism and bring talented professionals into jobs.

To do these things, the company has to constantly look at resources to keep our local newsrooms strong. The changes to our comics and puzzles, which start today, are part of that strategy.

For years, the company has been producing separate comics and puzzles pages for its 77 daily newspapers. Now, as we have consolidated with an updated slate of comics and puzzles for the entire company, we save time and money. All those resources can go into maintaining and growing our local newsgathering resources.

We are excited for you to give these new comics, puzzles and other features a try. One of the new comics is “Argyle Sweater,” which I enjoy. Also, you’ll be able to find additional pages of comics on our e-edition at HeraldCourier.com and soon, you’ll have access to hundreds more comics, puzzles and advice columns on a special page on our website. More to come on that soon.

To continue to be successful, news organizations have to keep the main thing the main thing. That is what we doing with this change on the comics and features pages. I hope you will have the patience and understanding to help us strengthen our local newsrooms by enjoying the new comics and features that are now a part of our daily print product.