 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vape flavors for Bristol, Kingsport would have some odd smells these days

  • 0
Lighting up

Lung cancer is one of the leading forms of cancer and cancer deaths in this region and smoking is considered a leading cause of the disease.

 ANDRE TEAGUE/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Back in my day, you could learn geography when you smoked.

Now, it’s all just fruity flavors.

I mean, almost every kid in the ‘80s tried cigarette brands like “Winston” and “Salem.”

Put them together, and you have Winston-Salem in North Carolina – a nearby city with a ton of tobacco history.

As I recall, from my long-gone ‘80s days as a house painter and guy who mowed lawns, Winston was smooth. Salem had menthol.

Around the time I started college in Virginia Beach in the late 1980s, my destiny to be in the Twin City started going up in smoke – literally. I picked up “Bristol” cigarettes for about 89 cents a pack. There were short ones and long ones.

And then, in the ‘90s, I noticed “Kingsport” cigarettes.

People are also reading…

Two-thirds of the Tri-Cities got famous – or infamous – with their name on cigarette packs.

I don’t go near cigarettes these days.

But I am curious to hear about all the vapes that come flavored with banana or blueberry or some other fruit, but I doubt anybody would have much inspiration to name vapes after Kingsport or Bristol today.

I mean, if you did, and you wanted to be accurate, a vape called “Kingsport” it would have to smell like Eastman Chemical Company.

And, of course, vaping “Bristol” would likely have to smell like the old landfill of Bristol, Virginia.

+1 
Tennis Joe 01a

Joe Tennis

jtennis@bristolnews.com

276-791-0709; @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts