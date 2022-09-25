Vape flavors for Bristol, Kingsport would have some odd smells these days

Back in my day, you could learn geography when you smoked.

Now, it’s all just fruity flavors.

I mean, almost every kid in the ‘80s tried cigarette brands like “Winston” and “Salem.”

Put them together, and you have Winston-Salem in North Carolina – a nearby city with a ton of tobacco history.

As I recall, from my long-gone ‘80s days as a house painter and guy who mowed lawns, Winston was smooth. Salem had menthol.

Around the time I started college in Virginia Beach in the late 1980s, my destiny to be in the Twin City started going up in smoke – literally. I picked up “Bristol” cigarettes for about 89 cents a pack. There were short ones and long ones.

And then, in the ‘90s, I noticed “Kingsport” cigarettes.

Two-thirds of the Tri-Cities got famous – or infamous – with their name on cigarette packs.

I don’t go near cigarettes these days.

But I am curious to hear about all the vapes that come flavored with banana or blueberry or some other fruit, but I doubt anybody would have much inspiration to name vapes after Kingsport or Bristol today.

I mean, if you did, and you wanted to be accurate, a vape called “Kingsport” it would have to smell like Eastman Chemical Company.

And, of course, vaping “Bristol” would likely have to smell like the old landfill of Bristol, Virginia.