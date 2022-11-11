 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story
Tennis Anyone

Trump for Damascus Town Council

2020: Donald Trump

 Donald Trump

Do you really think Donald Trump wants to be on the Damascus Town Council?

Somebody does.

Somebody wrote in the former president’s name as a write-in candidate in Tuesday’s election.

BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

Trump’s name is among, well, hundreds of write-in votes studied by Derek Lyall, the voter registrar for Washington County, Virginia.

The DaMarcus Town Council race was already wide open with two legitimate write—in candidates – Jeff Buckley (113 votes) and Shannon Barrett (36 votes).

Donald Duck

Donald Duck

In the mayor’s race, Mitchel Greer grabbed 98 write-in votes – a respectable count, though not enough to win.

Former Damascus Mayor Jack McCrady also got a vote for the job again. In the Town Council election, though, McCrady was on the ballot – and he won with 150 votes.

When it came to the congressional race for the 9th District, won by Morgan Griffith, the Washington County voters wrote in such folks as Rick Boucher, who used to be the  congressman in that seat, and Ed Morgan, a former mayor in Abingdon.

1968)

I'm Gumby

Washington County Administrator Jason Berry also won two write-in votes to be Southwest Virginia’s congressman.

Fun fact: Berry used to be a member of the Abingdon Town Council.

There, Lyell found what appeared to be the funniest list of write-in candidates.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam no longer have guns in new 'Looney Tunes Cartoons'

Elmer Fudd 

Somebody wrote “Me.”

More voters took the time to write in these names:  Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Elmer Fudd and Gumby.

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

