Thomas: Trick spending bills are voodoo economics

This advances the liberal (aka progressive) “soft bigotry of low expectations” because it tells especially minorities that they have little to no chance of succeeding without federal help. We have heard this for decades. If government alone, or even government mainly, could cause people to make decisions that are good for themselves and the country, would it not have by now? Trillions of dollars have been spent on programs that have not fulfilled the promises of those who created them. What about the numerous people who have succeeded on their own by making right decisions? Forget them because they don’t help the Democrats’ narrative.