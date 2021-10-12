THOMAS: The Pandora Papers reveal what we already knew

To paraphrase the writer Michael Kinsley, the real scandal is not what’s illegal, but what’s legal.

“The Rich go here, the rich go there

It’s close to the truth but far from fair”

In that lyric lies the basic argument by the left when it comes to fairness. Politicians have a vested interest in demonizing the rich because envy of the successful helps solidify their careers in Washington, where they also can become rich. Ask yourself how many Members of Congress arrive as “thousand-aires” with annual salaries of $174,000 (leadership gets slightly more) and leave as millionaires. It isn’t because they know how to play the stock market.

By focusing on “fairness” and other buzzwords like “equity” and “equality,” these same politicians manage to distract the public from the real problem. To put it succinctly, as Ronald Reagan often did, we have a debt, not because the American people are taxed too little, but because their government spends too much.

“The rich stay cozy all winter

Stay cold the month of July”