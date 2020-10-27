THOMAS: Debate topics and American priorities

The supposedly nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has selected the following topics for Thursday night’s final encounter between President Trump and Joe Biden: “Fighting COVID-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security” and “Leadership.” The commission also announced it will mute the microphone of the candidate who is not talking, which could be advantageous for President Trump since the more Biden talks the less clear he becomes.

Are these topics priorities for most voters? Not according to the Pew Research Center. Nearly eight in 10 registered voters say the economy is their number one issue, followed by health care, Supreme Court appointments, the virus and foreign policy. Race and ethnic inequality come in number eight (52 percent) and climate change ranks next to last at just 42 percent.

Voters should be allowed to select the topics of greatest concern to them, not political elites who are likely still getting their paychecks while many Americans have lost jobs.

What does “American families” mean? It sounds to me like another opportunity for Biden to take an anything goes stand as he did in last week’s town hall on ABC when he responded to a woman who asked about her transgender child by saying there should be “no discrimination.”