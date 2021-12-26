Their View | When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled

“And the point that I’ve been making to the secretary of defense, the deputy secretary, my colleagues in Congress is that Congress has to make a really firm, definitive statement that membership in an extremist organization ... whether it’s the KKK, whether it’s a gang organization or the Oath Keepers, is enough to disqualify you from participating in the military. And they didn’t go that far.”

He added that senior military leaders, contrary to available data from various sources, are in denial about extremists in the U.S. military ranks.

“It doesn’t characterize the men and women who serve, the vast majority of whom are loyal, patriotic Americans, but one extremist in the ranks is just one too many.”

A membership in a hate group or an outfit that participates in an insurrection is not a political leaning; it’s an affiliation that should be antithetical to any organization based on order, honor or inclusion.

In military outfits where the chain of command and esprit de corps are everything, can active duty members of color follow the command of — or entrust their lives with — members of hate groups?