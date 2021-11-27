Their View | What happens when polarization takes over school boards, local government?

Why in the world would anyone enter public service in 2021?

After all, the scenes have become familiar: People shaking with rage approach the lectern. They start by berating the local school board or town council for following public health advice. Then, the conspiracy theories begin. Ordinary citizens serving their communities are accused of being part of a deep state plot or being in the service of dark, unseen paymasters.

And then, after the microphones and the lights are switched off, some come home to death threats in their email inboxes or on their voicemails. They fear for their safety.

Even the local public servants who have been spared these harrowing abuses are fully aware of the obvious risk: that their turn may come next. School board leaders used to be kept up at night by tussles with the local teachers union. Now, some credibly fear that they and their families could be targeted because they tried to follow science, public health and evidence.

The polarization that characterizes so much of American society has seeped into even the smallest stages for power. In a trickle-down effect, the vitriol of state and national politics has reached the local level. And that unfortunate development will have a profound influence on the kinds of people who become the next generation of leaders.