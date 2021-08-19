Their View: We need quicker tests to contain the delta variant

Fauci didn’t specify what kind of testing he had in mind, only that screening for the vaccinated should expand beyond symptomatic people and those who have been in close contact with an infected person. But rapid antigen testing makes the most sense in an increasingly inoculated population.

The technology is a better fit for the vaccinated because, if infected, they are likely to be contagious for a shorter time. If there’s a particularly small window of infectiousness, then fast results are crucial to finding and isolating the people most likely to spread the virus.

True, PCR testing is better at picking up an infection, but it is also more likely to identify it at the wrong time. Finding an infectious person several days after a test does little good if that individual spends the intervening period interacting with other people. Plus, the tests can yield positive results long after an individual is contagious, setting in motion unnecessary quarantine protocols.

PCR tests can cost as much as $100, which is substantially more expensive than rapid antigen tests. A widely available at-home rapid test from Abbott Laboratories costs $20 to $24 for a pack of two, and that’s the consumer price. It’s cheaper in bulk for schools and governments. That makes rapid tests easier to do repeatedly, which can boost accuracy.

It can be tough to persuade vaccinated people who feel that they’ve already done their part to keep taking precautions. (Just look at the resistance to renewed mask mandates.) The best way to get them on board is to make sure the rules make sense and are easy to follow. This means the moment for the rapid antigen test has arrived.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.