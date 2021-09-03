Their View: We must end the housing crisis

In some places, large corporations and private equity firms like Blackstone have moved in to buy up millions of units of rental housing, including single-family homes. Families locked out of homeownership are forced to rent the homes that they aren’t able to buy.

Other investor-buyers are removing millions of units of rental housing from the market and converting them to short-term rentals like Airbnb. This drives up rents for people who actually live in these communities.

Finally, wealthy investors from around the world are buying up U.S. real estate — not to live in, but as a form of wealth storage. In cities like Los Angeles, that means tens of thousands of units of vacant housing sit alongside tens of thousands of people without homes.

Many of these buyers are using anonymous shell companies to mask who the real owners are. Today, anonymous shell companies own 40% of the rental housing market, an estimated 18 million out of 48 million rental units nationwide, according to Census data.

After World War II, our nation experienced a similar housing emergency. Back then, Congress made expanding affordable housing a national priority. The famous GI Bill allocated funds to build rental housing and encourage homeownership with low-interest loans through the Veterans Administration and Farmers Home.