Their View: Pushed to retire and to keep earning, older Americans face a peculiar vise

The bureau could propose and advocate job training programs targeting elderly workers needing new skills to increase their pay and alleviate physical strain. It also could create a retirement transition program helping lower- and middle-income seniors move from work to retirement when they want to.

Another part of the mission should be to raise awareness of the economic and societal benefits of high-quality jobs for older workers. Improving their pay and conditions would stimulate the economy while reducing elderly poverty.

Some older workers are gaining power, but many more are losing ground as boomers’ wage growth lags behind that of previous generations and as older workers have seen diminishing economic returns for their vast experience: An extra year of experience on the job pays less and less as time goes on. Amid fast-eroding union and job protections and inadequate pensions, older workers have no “walk-away” leverage in wage negotiations.

An Older Workers Bureau could explore why elder labor’s bargaining power has fallen and coordinate an array of federal and state agencies to help these workers find and keep good jobs. Part of this may involve educating employers: In a knowledge-driven economy, more experienced workers add tremendous value and should be compensated accordingly.

Finally, the bureau should explore comprehensive retirement savings reform, strengthening Social Security and creating universal pensions, all of which would improve the economic prospects of all workers. In this sense, an Older Workers Bureau would not only help our laboring elders, but also benefit Americans of all ages.

Teresa Ghilarducci is a professor of economics and policy analysis at the New School for Social Research. Christopher D. Cook is a journalist and resident writer at the New School.