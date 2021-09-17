Their View: In Virginia, we ignore aging dams at our peril

In September 2018, the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence prompted the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to take action.

In an advisory to dam owners, officials warned that the storm could dump 10-20 inches of rain in some areas of the commonwealth if it were to linger. DCR urged owners to connect with engineers to understand specific issues with their structures; find and review their emergency action plans (if one was in place); safely lower water levels in their dams’ lakes (if possible); and visually inspect their dams to ensure that debris would not negatively impact any spillways.

Three years later, Hurricane Ida posed its own set of severe-weather challenges. On Sept. 3 — days after the storm’s initial arrival in Virginia — DCR issued an alert to homeowners and even renters to secure flood insurance in time for peak hurricane season. Officials cautioned that standard policies likely do not cover flood-related issues, and that 1 inch of water in a 2,500-square-foot home could result in more than $25,000 in damage.