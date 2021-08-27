Their View: FDA must fast-track COVID vaccine for kids under 12

Moreover, months after Moderna’s and Pfizer’s Phase 3 trials had already started, the FDA demanded that the number of children participating in the studies be doubled. This will cause further delay for little gain. Greater size isn’t needed to detect common side effects such as injection site soreness and temporary fever.

The more concerning side effects seen in kids 12 to 15 and adults are so uncommon that doubling the size of the trials wouldn’t pick them up. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges the FDA to grant EUA “based on data from the initial enrolled cohort,” not wait for the results from the expanded study.

The FDA made these go-slow decisions in pre-delta days, when COVID-19 risk was far lower, and we thought there was little risk of transmission from children to vaccinated adults. But the world has changed. The American Academy of Pediatrics unequivocally says that the FDA should not wait to authorize vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 and urges the agency to base the decision on the two months of data that have already been collected.