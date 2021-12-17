Their View | Don’t suspend gas tax; replace it

There still is the economic argument. What’s the harm in a gas-tax suspension, proponents argue, if it eases the burden on cash-strapped families? The harm is clear. A suspension would undercut the gas tax as a revenue source at a time when many liberals are arguing for greater spending, especially on infrastructure.

The administration refused to consider using the gas tax to pay for the bipartisan infrastructure bill the president signed last month. Suspending the tax would require even more general revenues be used to pay for federal spending on roads, bridges, railways and so on.

There is another danger here as well, one Democrats should be wary of. Suspending the gas tax now would signal to future Congresses that it’s an appropriate response to rising fuel prices. Without some sort of limiting principle, this undermines the goal of decarbonizing the transportation sector over the next few decades.