Their View: Biden’s plan a godsend for Appalachia

Appalachia will also benefit from the $332 billion that Biden proposes to spend on decent and affordable housing. That has been hard to come by here in the mountains. The pandemic — which brought in outsiders relocating from more urban areas — has only exacerbated the problem.

And then there’s the $726 billion allocated to the Senate Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Committee to enact universal pre-K, which will alleviate the cost of child care in an area considered a “child care desert.” Universal pre-K will also help children keep pace with their peers in more affluent districts and private schools.

Having myself benefited from Pell Grants — I never would have been able to afford college without them — I was excited to see that Biden wants to expand this program. This will allow more Appalachian students to realize their dream of a college education.

So, too, will the Biden administration’s proposal to make the first two years of community college free. Community college is an especially attractive option in Appalachia, where the nearest four-year university might be several hours away.