Their View: Bias against Muslims must end

One study of the U.S. Department of Justice’s list of terrorism-related convictions from 2001 to 2010 found that 72% were cases of preemptive prosecution, in which the basis for conviction was the defendant’s perceived ideology and not his/her actual criminal activity. The logic is: If you are sufficiently Muslim, you are sufficiently guilty.

Globally, the picture is no better. In 2012, The New York Times broke a story about “Terror Tuesdays,” President Barack Obama’s practice of meeting with his advisers every Tuesday to determine the list of supposed “terrorists” to be assassinated. This list sometimes included U.S. citizens, such as the Yemeni-born cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed in a 2011 drone strike. His 16-year old son was killed in a drone strike two weeks later.

No one has been held accountable for these extra-judicial killings because these brown and Muslim lives apparently do not matter.

The Times also revealed that in an attempt to limit “civilian” casualty figures, the Obama administration simply reclassified them by designating all military age men in targeted areas as “combatants” unless proven innocent after their deaths.