Theft of marker is emblematic of the struggle of Blacks in America

EDITOR’S NOTE – The following commentary is written concerning the theft of a historical marker in Wise County dedicated to the memory of Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African-American coal miner who the victim of a lynching in Wise County in the 1920s.

When I was informed about the recent theft of the Hurst marker, I was surprised, but then I wasn’t. Disappointed? Sure, but metaphorically speaking, we’ve been here before.

Some would argue this is the African-American experience. Two steps forward…one step back.

Even Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks of this in his book, “Where Do We Go from Here.” That is, our nation has the tendency to take steps forward on racial justice only to take steps backward.

So, as a Black member of the Community Remembrance Project, whose goal is to bring awareness of the history of lynching in Wise County and the City of Norton, it is sad to see the work of so many result in something so unfortunate. Perhaps it is even more sad that, in some ways, something like this was expected. Resistance…struggle…stealing of dignity, that is the history of Blacks in America and those who dare to align with them. The events surrounding the stealing of the Hurst marker proves the struggle continues.

The House Joint Resolution No. 655 (January 2019) acknowledges, with “profound regret,” the history of lynching in the commonwealth. It promotes the work of the Equal Justice Initiative and its Community Remembrance Project, which strives to promote healing and reconciliation in communities impacted by lynchings. While this project is relatively new and its full impact yet to be determined, the members of the Community Remembrance Project are hopeful the process has begun. People are willing to talk across racial lines about what is uncomfortable. Joint efforts have been employed to explore ways to preserve a part of the region’s history – even if it is soiled.

As an educator and one who enjoys history, I welcome opportunities to learn about the past. That is, after all, what history is – a study of past events, both good and bad.

I don’t find pleasure in the facts of American history that expose the atrocities of slavery, discrimination, and lynching of Blacks in this country, but I don’t deny them either. I do not use history as a platform from which to impose guilt, divide, or demand, but to remember…to educate…to restore dignity… to celebrate progress, and to honor history in its truest form. I don’t know if the old adage is true that those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it. I

do know, however, that we can embrace history and allow it to be a foundation from which we enlighten our communities, inform future decisions, and inspire the next generation.

On a more personal note, I cannot help but look at this occurrence from the perspective of a follower of Christ. Jesus Christ knows more than we ever could about facing resistance, persisting in the midst of struggle, and overcoming for the greater good. And while I can in no way compare his sacrifice for humanity to the theft of the Hurst marker, I cannot lose sight of the fact that the world in which we live is imperfect and will always be until his glorious appearing (Titus 2:13). That is when there will truly be peace, love, and justice. Until then, we’re just scratching the surface.

So, where do we go from here? Do we grow weary in well-doing? Again, I quote Dr. King. “Like life, racial understanding is not something that we find but something that we must create.”

Let’s create a better space, a better future, and as my colleague, Preston, says always, “Keep the faith.”