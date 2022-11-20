The old hospital really didn't keep body parts in the basement

And just like that, 1994 was 28 years ago.

Seems like it, perhaps. That’s the first full year I worked at the Bristol Herald Courier, after joining the staff in 1993.

I bring all this up because the dates of 2022 match 1994, day for day.

Thanksgiving shows up on Nov. 24 – just like it did in 1994.

Back then, a big local story – and one I wrote about – was the volunteer crew that cropped up at Meadowview, Virginia, and just started fixing up the old buildings at the Town Square. Later, those buildings became the hub-bub for the unincorporated town’s revival.

In the summer, despite an editor’s initial doubts, I ventured out west one day and explored the tiny oil fields of Lee County, Virginia. There, I wrote a story that appeared – with my byline – in a stack of other newspapers, fascinated I suppose by the curiosity of oil in Virginia.

Newspapers were a big deal in those days, too. Few folks had cell phones. And the internet, what little bit there was of it, was for nerds.

All that added up to my oil story begin published about 1 million times in various newspapers — from Knoxville to Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg, Roanoke and Newport News.

Back in Bristol, the Bristol Regional Medical Center was a new place. Yet the old Bristol Hospital still stood that year near what is now Kroger in Bristol, Virginia, at the Tennessee border.

It was used as a haunted house that year. There, I fell for a prank – and put it in print.

A volunteer at the haunted house told me there were jars of body parts down in the lower level of the old hospital.

Yeah, I put that in my article.

It was a joke. I know that now. But, me being 25 years old back then, I just kind of believed what people told me.

Some folks got upset at what they read and the volunteer came forward and had to apologize about making up stuff.

In the end, of course, 1994 came and went. And the calendar became 1995, just like 2022 will be 2023 – in just a few weeks.