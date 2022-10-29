The ghost of Guinea pig past

It started with a squeak every time we opened the refrigerator door.

But this was more like a phantom squeak coming from down the hallway – in the little bathroom where our fuzzy, white Guinea pig Missy lived in her cage.

Missy would squeak because she must have heard the door. She recognized that sound. Opening the refrigerator was the gateway to more celery, carrots or lettuce – her treats.

She was a right smart pig.

Only, Missy was now dead and buried. And we were still hearing her squeak.

EEEK! EEEK! EEEK!

“This makes no sense,” I told my wife as we both heard the squeak and got cold shivers from our beloved pet talking to us from the great beyond. Maybe her spirit lingered here. Maybe she had not gotten her fill of veggies. And she kept squeaking!

At last, I tried to make sense of this. I stood at the refrigerator door and moved back and forth. There, I discovered a squeaky floorboard – what might have been the culprit and the explanation of that phantom squeak.

Only, we had never noticed that squeaky floorboard before. And now, about 17 years later, we can no longer hear that squeaky floorboard today.

In fact, it seems Missy’s phantom squeak lasted only a few weeks – and her ghost was gone.

Happy Halloween.