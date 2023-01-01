Spare me from the black-eyed peas

Today is supposed to be your most perfect day.

It’s New Year’s Day – the “hangover holiday” when we all get to start anew.

Today is the day we’re giving up sugar and cigarettes. We’re walking, running or jogging at least a mile. Heck, we might even give up cussing.

Trouble is, on New Year’s Day, we might just end up hugging a commode from morning to night – victims of booze and/or black-eyed peas.

That’s the price we pay for following traditional food and drink on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Look, I won’t give you a temperance lecture in this morning’s newspaper. You either poured too many drinks down your throat last night – or not.

And, ugh, you’re feeling like yuck, right?

So you reach for a cigarette and chomp on a leftover cookie

It’s only one of each, right?

But, in a brain fog, you step on something you don’t see – a dog bone, a toy, a busted beer can.

“Ouch!”

Now, that’s what you say at first. But that’s also the only four-letter word you utter that can be printed in this newspaper.

Face it, there’s no way you can make that mile-long, brand new beginning. Your foot hurts – just like your head and your conscience.

It’s not even noon. And you’ve already broken all your New Year’s resolutions.

So, we might as well eat.

Yet this is what’s on your plate: collard greens to ensure you make money this coming year and black-eyed peas for good luck.

Yuck!

Folks, I can handle the greens, so long as they’re cured with pork. But please leave the peas in the can.

You see, my daddy made me eat black-eyed peas and what he called “good garden peas.” Only, black-eyed peas don’t taste like they come from a garden; they taste like they come from the Land of Yuck-Yuck.

As far as tradition, I believe you get your luck for the year simply by being able to stomach black-eyed peas – and not feeling as sick as you did when you woke up this morning — with champagne still on your brain.

Happy holidays.