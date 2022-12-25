So this is Christmas, and what have we done?

So this is Christmas and what have you done?

The John Lennon lyrics cut straight to the heart of the matter at this time every year.

Another year older, and a new one just begun.

What have we done?

Looking through the past year picking out the Top 10 stories of the year, it is clear 2022 was a good one for news. There were plenty of things happening and no lack of challenging stories at any time throughout a very busy year.

I began writing this article to celebrate the achievements we have seen this past year. There have been many to highlight. A new casino is bringing Bristol, Virginia, a much-needed new source of revenue and remaking the image of Bristol as even more of a tourist destination. Bristol, Tennessee has a new attraction of its own in the Tennessee Hills distillery that is moving its corporate headquarters here and investing more than $21 million.

There have been plenty of successes, but as I look down at the temperature in the task bar of my computer and see 3 degrees on a bone-chilling cold Friday night I worry we haven’t done nearly enough.

Have we done enough as a newspaper to tell the story of the homeless, to bring attention to their plight? Have I done enough? The answer is no.

The answer is no for me, the newspaper and the cities. There has been lots of talks. Lots of theorizing, lots of speculating, lots of finger pointing, but no real solutions have been presented. And it’s not just this newspaper and it’s not just Bristol’s city governments. The problem is growing across the nation. There was a story just last week about the problems with the homeless population in Martinsville, Virginia.

None of that brings me any comfort on a night that should be filled with tidings of comfort and joy.

Another group I believe we have failed as a community are the residents who live around the landfill. These citizens are going into their third Christmas with a stench that invades their homes on a regular basis. Their only fault is that they just happened to have made their homes in the wrong place.

Great progress has been made on the landfill issue this past year and, unlike last year at this time, the city has a plan to finally fix the problem, but it is taking much too long for those citizens who depend on the wind to blow in the right direction to get a good night’s sleep.

The landfill has been closed. That is a huge step, and if you asked me if that would ever happen this time last year, I would have placed no bets on that possibility.

In the coming year, the story will be about the money to fix the problem. How will Bristol, Virginia come up with $60 million? That’s a lot of bake sales.

The sideshow, or the clown show, of the landfill story has been the federal lawsuit between Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia.

Many landfill activists believe the lawsuit has been the key to push Bristol, Virginia to take the steps they have taken to fix the problem. That may be true, but if it takes more than $1 million in legal fees between the two cities to stop a community from stinking to high heaven there is a serious problem with the way we enforce environmental regulations in Virginia.

I want to take the million we have handed Richmond law firms and solve the first problem. A million could go a long way toward building a homeless shelter and getting our brethren off the streets.

The things the community advocates for the homeless want are not difficult. Public restrooms – every city should provide adequate public restrooms. Lockers for the unhoused to store their belongings – there has to be space in an underutilized building where that can be done. A winter shelter. How many downtown buildings sit empty tonight while wind howls and temperatures dip below zero?

So this is Christmas, and what have we done?

Not enough. Sadly, not enough.