SHOCKLEY | It’s time for milk’s free ride in schools to end

Milk is served with public school lunches across the country, not because it is the healthiest option for children but because the U.S. government benefits from dairy sales.

MyPlate, the colorful portions chart found on almost every cafeteria wall, recommends dairy to be consumed at every meal. Harvard University’s Healthy Eating Plate, made in response to MyPlate which many dieticians find lacking, recommends limiting milk and dairy to one to two servings per day because “there is considerable evidence that too-high intakes can be harmful.”

High dairy intakes are associated with increased risk of prostate cancer and possibly ovarian cancer, according to Harvard Health Publishing, and more than 40% of American adults are lactose intolerant.

Despite what the government promotes by funding “Got Milk” and similar campaigns, we do not need milk to grow strong. We do need calcium. Low-fat and non-fat milk can provide this nutrient and cause less health problems than full-fat dairy. Better yet, leafy greens, beans, fish, and fresh fruits all provide calcium without any of the harms associated with dairy.

So, why do schools still serve milk with lunch? The answer is rooted in the commercial dairy industry.

Dairy became commercialized during the Industrial Revolution. Farmers moving to cities were unable to produce their own milk, but they were earning wages to purchase it. Large companies began milk production.

When women joined the workforce during this time, as men were sent to fight in World War II, groups like the American Association for Study and Prevention of Infant Mortality claimed working mothers could not produce clean breast milk for children. Cow’s milk was marketed as an alternative. Milk became a popular drink to give kids.

As part of the New Deal of the 1930s, under President Roosevelt, the Surplus Marketing Agency (SMA) was created. The SMA purchased surplus agricultural products with government money to keep agricultural prices stable. The surplus food, often not a healthy balance of foods, was fed to children in public schools or orphanages.

The SMA set a precedent that allowed public schools in Chicago to begin a federally subsidized program providing free milk to low-income students. The schools received reimbursement for the milk they gave children.

The Special Milk Program, founded in 1954, solidified dairy in American school lunches by giving federal reimbursement to any eligible school that serves milk. The Special Milk Program still exists today, reimbursing schools across the country.

The government is willing to reimburse schools for serving milk because the United States Department of Agriculture benefits from the selling of milk. The USDA is making money on milk despite knowing our children do not actually need it.

Water is the healthier option for our school-aged children, but schools receive no reimbursement for providing water. Children need hydration, and many public schools cannot afford to provide it.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, passed in 2010 under the Obama administration, does require free water to be available in all cafeterias. However, that water often comes in the form of crowded water fountains with no cups provided. Most kids will choose the milk carton they can bring to the table instead of taking rushed sips at the fountain. Additionally, in the age of COVID-19, water fountains are often shut off entirely in schools.

Studies like this one done at the University of Illinois have found that replacing milk with water at school lunches could help reduce childhood obesity rates. Drinking water also stimulates brain function and boosts physical performance.

While milk does provide some nutrients our bodies need, it is also tied to health defects and should not be the only free drink choice for lunch in public schools.

The government has long avoided making bottled, or boxed water in more environmentally friendly containers, free.

The USDA making money on milk should not be prioritized over children’s health. Water should be provided as a free drink option for our children in school.

Alexa Shockley is a junior at Emory & Henry University who is working as an intern with the Bristol Herald Courier this semester. She can be reached at ashockley@bristolnews.com.