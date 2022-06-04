SCHROEDER | You can’t be a good steward of the Earth while spreading harmful plastic pollution

Growing up in rural South Dakota, it seems that throwing trash such as cigarettes, water bottles or beer cans out of your car window is a normal routine driving down gravel roads. But so is reading one’s Bible and going to church every Sunday morning.

The Bible, for those who are believers, calls us to “good stewardship,” and to have “dominion” over the land and its animals. Being called to good stewardship over creation is observed in the Bible three times. Dominion is found 44 times in the Old and New Testament.

What does good stewardship mean? How can one practice dominion? Do we still consider ourselves good stewards when we allow harmful materials into the environment, or when, because of our actions, the ocean levels rise, the polar ice caps melt, certain species go extinct, and the green fades?

Every year our footprint becomes more prevalent, and every year the Earth abides, striving to warn us of the consequences of our actions. One of the biggest warnings is how plastic pollution is affecting the ocean and its ecosystem. As of right now, there are roughly 75 trillion pieces of plastic and microplastics in the ocean and its environment.

Genesis 2:15 (NIV) says, “The Lord, God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.” Does an estimated 75 trillion pieces of plastic, roaming in the ocean, correspond with God’s plan for taking care of what he created? No. Ephesians 2:10 (ESV) says we are made in the image of God, and Romans 1:20 (NIV) says that the Earth was created to reflect God’s qualities.

If we are made in the image of God, and we are called to care and love one another, and the Earth was made in the image of God’s qualities, then caring for the Earth should be done in the same way we are called to care and love for one another. See John 15:12(NIV). In the story of the Good Samaritan, a Jew was beaten and left for dead on the side of the road. The Samaritan had seen the man and came to his aid. The Samaritan bandaged up the man’s wounds and helped him to an inn, where the man was able to recover. That same care the Samaritan gave the Jewish man, is the same care we are called to give the Earth.

Killing 1 million seabirds by plastic pollution every year is not caring, or loving, for God’s creation. Unlike the Samaritan, we have left the Earth to fend for itself, we have left it for dead on the side of the road.

In the book of Numbers, an angel of God says, “do not pollute the land where you are,” yet, annually, the United States alone discards more than an estimated 138 billion plastic stirring straws and uses roughly 50 million straws daily. Reusing, recycling, or biodegrading plastic straws or its constituent is not an option due to the chemicals they are made from. Because of this, plastic straws are more prone to ending up in our waterways. When 138 billion stirring straws or 50 million straws enter into our waterways, it becomes a danger to wildlife. Due to their small size, straws are often mistaken by marine life as food. Sea turtles, jellyfish, seabirds, and even marine life such as mussels have all been found to have consumed some type of plastic. Not only has marine life been found to mistakenly consume plastic, but they have been found to have been entangled in it as well.

Sure, single-use plastics, such as straws, are convenient, but that convenience comes at a cost. By refusing to use one plastic straw, you alone are choosing not to remain complicit in plastic pollution, and instead, helping to prevent it.

Globally, more than 500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags are used annually, most of which end up back in the ocean. The amount of plastic bags we use increases the barrels of oil to manufacture such product. Plastic bags, if recycled take years to degrade, and if they are not recycled properly, wind up in landfills and oceans.

Hungry sea turtles often mistake plastic bags as a jellyfish. That mistake leads sea turtles to consume or become entangled in garbage.

Did you know that fish consume plastic? And in turn, who eats those fish? We do. We cannot, as Christians, claim to love our God, and worship him, if we are destroying the very thing that reflects his characteristics. In fact, one way we learn how to praise God is through his creation. Psalms 19:4-6 (ESV) says, “Their voice goes out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them he has set a tent for the sun, which comes out like a bridegroom leaving his chamber, and like a strong man runs its course with joy.”

In other words, creation is how we draw near to and praise God. When we see a sunrise, we are reminded of God’s faithfulness. When we see a beautiful sunset, we draw near to it and desire God. When we encounter the waves of the sea, we are reminded of God’s power and strength. When we lay down in a bed of wildflowers, we are retold of God’s creativity, peace, and artistry. When we encounter wildlife, we remember the protection, provision, and the love of God. Can we be reminded of each of these characteristics if they are gone?

If one day the sea is consumed by more trash than fish, can we proudly enter the Heavens and confidently soak in “well done, my good and faithful servant”? We cannot. Being a good steward is to care for what has been given to us.

An illustration for a good steward is shown in a herder of sheep. A herder of sheep does not let his flock go hungry, cold, or neglected. A herder of sheep maintains his flock, protects his flock, and provides for his flock. As we should do the same with the Earth we have been given. We should protect the Earth by limiting our footprint and leaving a greener one.

Actions such as recycling and disposing of trash properly; using less single-use plastics (e.g., straws); using reusable grocery bags instead of plastic ones, and more importantly- becoming more informed of what is happening to the Earth because of our behaviors. Plastic pollution and being a good steward cannot coexist, let this be a call to action and change.

“No Water, No Life. No Blue, No Green.” — Sylvia Earle

Savanna Raye Schroeder is a rising 3-L student at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.