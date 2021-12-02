SCHMIDT | Congress: Reform the Electoral Count Act

Being able to read a map is a good thing. Writing a map to overthrow American elections, not so much.

This past summer, my teen and I took a road trip. On our travels to our destination, we noticed that the highway was closed going in the opposite direction. I knew we should find an alternate route before we headed home. The problem was that my GPS kept trying to direct me to travel on the highway I was trying to avoid.

Once we arrived at our destination, I asked my teen to grab a paper map out of the glove box. She shot a look of horror at her mother, the dinosaur. (Any parent of a teen knows the look of which I speak.)

I used the opportunity to go over map skills with her, and we went on to write down the directions of the alternate route on a piece of paper. We arrived home successfully, without GPS, and touted the practicality of being able to read and use a physical map.

Few had heard of conservative lawyer John Eastman until recently. That is, until he associated himself with Donald Trump after the 2020 election. Eastman’s legal career started after he attended law school at the University of Chicago. He became a member of the Federalist Society and was a former dean of the law school at Chapman University.