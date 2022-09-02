SCHAPIRO | Youngkin’s national gambit not without peril at home

Tommy Norment is not given to excited utterances. When the Virginia Senate minority leader — angling to again become majority leader — speaks, he wants every word to count. Even when Norment is at his most purple, people listen carefully, especially if he’s issuing a warning.

Following Youngkin’s budget report Aug. 19 to the General Assembly money committees — remarks delivered seven months into his term but seemingly made with the 2024 presidential race in mind — Norment publicly gave voice to what fellow Republican legislators have been saying privately: That Youngkin’s unofficial candidacy for the White House is a distraction, putting his ambition at cross purposes with their agenda.

Norment, a James City County senator since 1992 who has seen governors of both parties falter in Richmond because their interest was in Washington, put Youngkin on notice, “I am hopeful he will intensify his focus on the commonwealth’s issues.”

Youngkin may have gotten the message, though he doesn’t appear to be taking it to heart.

Four days later, at an event outside the Executive Mansion promoting a job-generating expansion by a drone company, Youngkin suggested to reporters that his high-flying exploratory campaign is largely a figment of their imagination, “In all candor, you all are far more interested in talking about that than I.”

By the weekend, however, Youngkin’s actions were speaking louder than words. He was in swing state Michigan campaigning for the Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, a Donald Trump-endorsed election denier whose talking points recall those of Youngkin from 2021: abolish the income tax and ban race teaching.

And while these are positions on which Youngkin has softened somewhat, lest he seem too Trumpy to Virginians, who rejected Trump for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, the governor uses his out-of-state appearances to spout the edgy orthodoxy Republican primary voters expect — whether or not the 2024 field includes the former president.

Because every good executive has a contingency plan — so said Roy Ash, a corporate titan who veered to politics as budget guru under Richard Nixon and Jerry Ford — Youngkin is merely keeping his options open for 2024, visiting — or planning to visit — nearly a dozen states so far, just in case a lane is cleared for an actual national candidacy.

That includes the seemingly improbable: That Trump is not a candidate because he is crippled, if not sunk, by the federal criminal investigation into his defiant possession of top-secret government papers and the jumble of civil and criminal actions over his business practices and attempts to overturn Biden’s victory.

Not risking that he is seen as disloyal to 45, who endorsed Youngkin, the governor — seemingly contradicting his law-and-order mantra — parrots Trump’s attacks on the Justice Department as a political truncheon of the Biden administration, despite indications of serious legal jeopardy for Trump.

So off Youngkin goes to Nebraska, his first out-of-state stop and where he walked into the middle of nasty fight for control of that state’s GOP apparatus. Then, he was in Colorado, appearing for Heidi Ganahl, a gubernatorial candidate who, as Youngkin has, vows more conservatives as professors and overseers at public colleges.

Youngkin hung out with the Republican ideas crowd at an American Enterprise Institute getaway in Wyoming, where he recruited his anti-woke public schools superintendent. There was also a soiree in New York with some of the Republican Party’s biggest donors.

On Wednesday, when the legislature is back, Youngkin will be in Maine, plumping for former Gov. Paul LePage. He is running for his old job by trying to run from a long record of racially-charged policies and invective that he made fashionable before Trump.

And, yes, while Youngkin has a story to tell as a Republican who won a Democratic state, he’ll show a bit of leg in Oregon, New Mexico, Kansas and Nevada, site of 2024’s first western primary. Those states have Democratic governors up for reelection, with swingy Nevada’s among the most vulnerable.

Youngkin plans visits, too, to Georgia and Texas, the former where Trump’s alleged election meddling triggered a state criminal investigation; the latter, home of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, himself a presidential prospect and with whom Youngkin shares a campaign strategist.

All this jetting around is heady stuff. It keeps Youngkin’s name in the news. That can inflate the standing of those around him. Fundraising for a pol with promise is effortless, more so for a multimillionaire who will probably spend a pile of his own cash in 2023 to preserve GOP control of the House and to restore Norment as Senate majority leader.

That’s where the aforementioned distraction comes in. Republicans worry — and they usually say this off the record — that Youngkin, because of the national narrative he refuses to rein in, will be seen as neglecting his duties as governor. That, they say, could throw on the defensive GOP legislators whose focus is far more provincial.

And maybe voters are wise to Youngkin’s shtick. A poll this week by Roanoke College shows his approval rating among Virginians improving — up to 55% from 53% — but just over half say he should stick with his day job and not run for president. Besides, the poll indicates, he’d be trounced by Trump in the Virginia primary.

There’s nothing to suggest Youngkin will demur as a 2024 prospect. With a nonrenewable term as governor, there’s little lost in auditioning for something bigger. Because his powers as governor are portable, he can — while auditioning elsewhere for national office — run Virginia via long distance.

As long as he doesn’t say what was said by the last Virginian to simultaneously serve as governor and seek the presidency: Doug Wilder. The Democrat, whose approval ratings at home went in the toilet because he was seen as an inattentive ingrate, sniffed ahead of his national kickoff in September 1991: “Contrary to what people think, there are not great demands on my time.”