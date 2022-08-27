Schapiro: With tax breaks, Youngkin helps others — and himself

Several big corporate gets, notwithstanding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is in a ditch — thrown there by Virginia’s fall from No. 1 to No. 3 in a best-state-for-business survey.

The Republican is suggesting that tax breaks for business can restore Virginia’s supremacy.

It would also give him something to yammer about as a 2024 presidential wannabe, perhaps allowing the 6-foot-5 Youngkin to stand a bit taller in a Republican field still dominated by Donald Trump.

The much-ballyhooed CNBC list last month put Virginia, the top state in 2019 and 2021 (there was no list in 2020) behind second-ranking Washington and top-rated North Carolina. It was a setback — embarrassment may be more to the point — that not even the script-dependent Youngkin and his cynical spin machine could fully explain.

Our neighbor to the south was very much on Youngkin’s mind in his remarks this past Friday to the General Assembly money committees. Youngkin cited North Carolina for “systematically reducing its business taxes” to generate industry and jobs.

What he didn’t say is that North Carolina has the lowest corporate tax rate in the country — 2.5% — and by 2030 will do away with its business levy altogether. In response to the pandemic, six states have cut corporate income taxes over the past year, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

Two states have no corporate income tax: South Dakota and Wyoming. Virginia — with a rate of 6%, the third-highest among its six neighbors, which charge from 2.5% to 8.25% — is one of 44 states and Washington, D.C., that tax business income.

Youngkin, who won $4 billion in tax cuts for individuals under a bipartisan deal this year that he groused didn’t go far enough, says Virginia can be more attractive to industry by lowering business costs. In that category, the CNBC findings, which must annoy Youngkin or he wouldn’t repeatedly demean them, rated Virginia 25th — the state’s worst score. Costs include taxes, wages, utilities and the price of office and industrial space.

The improbable — doing away with Virginia’s corporate income tax, the state’s third-biggest source of revenue behind the 5.75% individual income tax and the sales tax — is not a new idea. At least three times since 2010, GOP legislators introduced proposals to eliminate the tax. The measures died quietly in committees, even those run by Republicans.

In a state where the business and political classes tend to be one and the same, there are sharp differences over taxation. Some of this is rooted in an enduring reality.

For example, taxes on business licenses — determined by gross receipts — and levies on machinery and tools drive the corpocracy nuts. They’re attacked as outdated, unnecessary and unfair. Protected by state law, they are important sources of local revenue.

If only because Virginia government is divided — a Republican governor, a GOP-dominated House of Delegates and Democrat-controlled state Senate — neither the politicians nor the plutocrats are getting too far out front on tax goodies for business.

Youngkin has put down a marker for unspecified additional tax givebacks, declaring he’ll set aside nearly $400 million from the state’s latest surplus, $1.9 billion, to pay for them. Republican legislators, such as Del. Joe McNamara of Roanoke County, who honchoed Youngkin’s first tax cut plan, have roundly said business will be the next beneficiary.

Business, however, is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said in an email that a survey of businesses by his organization shows they want the governor and lawmakers “to work on comprehensive tax reform to better position the commonwealth for economic growth and investment; to include a competitive corporate tax system.”

As for doing away with the corporate income tax — much like Youngkin’s since-discarded pledge as a candidate in 2021 to eliminate the individual income tax — it’s a nonstarter, particularly with the legislature’s most powerful Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw of Fairfax.

“I have not heard a single businessman in 47 years say we should do away with the corporate income tax,” said Saslaw, a member of the powerful finance and commerce committees, which, respectively, write the state budget and oversee business.

Might Virginia consider doing what’s been done — to the consternation of the left — in Florida, home of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the leading alternative among party activists to Trump for the Republican nomination? Under DeSantis, the corporate tax rate temporarily dropped in 2021 to 3.35% from 5.5% because revenues exceeded projections. The rate returned to 5.5% in January.

Advocates for schools, the social safety net, the environment and public employees worry the Florida law will limit investments in public services while rewarding rich corporations.

But tax laws are about winners and losers.

Ask gazillionaire Glenn Youngkin: He claims to have paid $18 million in taxes over the past five years, but he reduced his bill with $37 million in charitable deductions — contributions that the governor believes are aiding worthy causes. Plus, he got a 95% tax break on his estate in Great Falls by having it designated by Fairfax County for farm use.

Youngkin’s apparently at it again by donating his $175,000 salary to charity.

Since taking office in January, he has given from his government paycheck $44,000 each to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation. Donations to both are tax deductible, but Youngkin spokesman Rob Damschen won’t say whether Youngkin is availing himself of the break.

Assuming Youngkin is — and we can’t know for sure unless he makes his income tax returns public, which he refuses to do — the donations against his salary would allow him to avoid about $10,000 in state taxes and nearly $66,000 in federal taxes. That means his PR splash could annually cost taxpayers $76,000.

“If he’s going to use public assets to generate political publicity for himself,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, an occasional Youngkin tormentor, said “then he owes some transparency as to what the actual cost is.”

Youngkin prefers the dark. Because what the public doesn’t know won’t hurt him.