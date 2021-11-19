SCHAPIRO | Virginia Democrats return to the wilderness — without a compass

Within the hard kernel of the Democratic elective class in Virginia — that is, the party’s left-leaning House caucus — some of the hard questions raised by the election, including whether the caucus’s Northern Virginia-dominated leadership is fully representative of the state, are for now going unanswered.

Indeed, no changes are expected in the leadership lineup when the caucus meets at a union hall in suburban Richmond on Sunday. There are two reasons for that: Democrats, despite their shattering defeat, want to project an image of unity. There is also no consensus on alternatives to the current regime.

Still, many names are mentioned: Dels. Jay Jones of Norfolk, defeated for the attorney general nomination; Schuyler VanValkenburg of Henrico; Jeff Bourne of Richmond; and Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, who sought the lieutenant governor nomination and, as the House’s westernmost Democrat, wants the party to do more to win over rural voters.

Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County — the first woman and first Jew to serve as Speaker, the all-powerful post expected to be filled by Republican Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah County — will become House Democratic minority leader, recalling Nancy Pelosi’s path after her first speakership ended with a GOP take-back of Congress in 2010.