SCHAPIRO | Va. Democrat readies for her close-up with 1/6 panel

A plum assignment that should have been Elaine Luria’s ticket to re-election — a seat on the House 1/6 committee — could doom her for a third term in Congress.

“She knows the risks of this hearing,” said Jeff Breit, a former vice chairman of the state Democratic Party who lives in Virginia Beach, anchor of the defense-rich 2nd District to which Luria was first elected in 2018 in the midterm backlash to suspect No. 1 in the investigation into the deadly 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump.

Luria, in the parlance of the political class, is a front-line Democrat. That is, Luria is a prime target for defeat, representing a keenly competitive district at a time when she has to answer for 40-year high inflation and the Democratic president blamed for it, Joe Biden — now under water in Virginia, a state he easily carried in 2020.

For Luria, this high-profile assignment — she requested it in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year — comes with certain givens: It will endear her to Democrats, diminish her with Republicans.

The latter could overtake the former because, while new lines mean the 2nd could be even more of a toss-up, we’re at the point in the electoral cycle at which voters take out on Congress their anger with the party in the White House. And with only a few seats separating the Rs and Ds, the outcome in the 2nd could decide the House.

Luria, who prefers emphasizing local bread-and-butter issues — military spending, veterans services and the preservation of the Chesapeake Bay — acknowledges that the inquiry is fraught with peril. She has said, however, she puts getting to the bottom of the attempted coup ahead of her political survival.

As Luria, a retired Navy officer accustomed to such adrenaline-pumping tasks as operating the nuclear engines of warships, told The New York Times, “You just want to thumb your nose at that because that’s not the most important about serving. If I don’t get re-elected because of this, that’s OK.”

And on MSNBC, on the eve of the committee’s opening hearing Thursday night, Luria described efforts to overturn Biden’s victory as a “widespread and far-reaching conspiracy,” warning that the forces behind the insurrection “still exist — still present a danger” and that it is “entirely possible” they would attempt to interfere in future elections.

Luria will make that case herself in the committee’s second — and final — hearing in prime time June 23. Paired with Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — he and vice chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming are the panel’s only Republicans — Luria will address Trump’s actions in the White House on Jan. 6 and those of his staff.

The 2nd’s fresh boundaries, set by the Virginia Supreme Court because a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to do so, slightly favor Democrats based on results of the 2016 and 2020 elections, according to Democratic and Republican advisers to the court and the independent Princeton Gerrymander Project.

The 2nd District has a long history of competition. Republican Thelma Drake won the seat in 2004, losing it four years later in the Obama surge to Glenn Nye. Nye was defeated after two years. The seat was held by two Republicans — Scott Rigell and Scott Taylor — from 2010 until 2018, when Luria beat Taylor.

Lower turnout in off years and the elevated passions of the outs — combined with the addition of GOP-friendly Chesapeake and the shift to another district of heavily Democratic Norfolk — could augur trouble for Luria, should she face a known, well-financed Republican such as Jen Kiggans, the Virginia Beach senator favored in the June 21 primary.

Kiggans, an ex-Navy helicopter pilot working as a geriatric nurse, is among four candidates for the nomination. To woo a Trump-enthralled base, Kiggans, who once described herself as a “normal Republican,” is MAGA-fying her conservative credentials, backing a failed amendment to the state budget to spend $70 million on an audit of the 2020 results.

“Elaine’s conduct during the hearing is going to be very important, but I think the Republican primary is going to very important, too,” said Breit, suggesting — and this may wishful thinking — that a Kiggans victory could help Luria by dispiriting the Trumpiest voters, perhaps becoming an excuse for them to stay home in November.

The movement of support to Kiggans suggests otherwise. The backing of the National Republican Congressional Committee, campaign arm of the House GOP caucus, means money and services for Kiggans. Also, she was endorsed by Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader who retreated in faulting Trump for the Capitol violence to pledge obeisance to 45.

Still, Republican primary voters are being urged to consider others. Jarome Bell, also a Navy veteran, shared the stage at Mar-a-Lago last month with Trump and is supported by U.S. Rep. Bob Good, the 5th District culture warrior who denied renomination in 2020 to Denver Riggleman, a Trump ally-turned-Trump adversary and former adviser to the 1/6 investigation.

Virginia’s 2nd District is among 24 held by Democrats across the country that the Cook Political Report says could go either way. Another is the 7th District here, reoriented from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia and held by Abigail Spanberger, also elected in 2018. Like Luria, Spanberger has national security credentials. Spanberger is ex-CIA.

Though Spanberger, too, could have her hands full depending on the outcome of a crowded Republican primary, for now, the focus is on Luria, who is readying for her made-for-TV close-up with the committee — and voters.

Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.