SCHAPIRO | Uvalde’s aftershocks for a Virginia already deeply scarred by gun violence

For Democrat Tim Kaine, the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is a rerun that only gets worse.

The Virginia governor-turned-U.S. senator knows well large-scale gun violence in a school setting. The April 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech — in which 33 people, including the gunman, died — reoriented his term in Richmond.

Kaine entered office the previous year focused on winning new taxes to fix roads. Instead, his administration was yanked into a bitter debate over tougher gun control. It was a debate Kaine would lose.

Following the tragedy in Texas — 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old armed with a military-type semiautomatic rifle — Kaine told the Senate that not only is he still wincing over the Virginia Tech mass slaying, once the nation’s bloodiest, he is weary over the response of politicians. On firearms, Kaine said, theirs is largely a non-response.

“Why have I not been able to reach a point of emotional equilibrium about this after 15 years?” he said, referring to Virginia Tech. “I realized the reason is my emotional reaction is not just because of the shootings, not just because of the deaths. It is compounded by the realization that here in this body, we have done nothing. I couldn’t get my own legislature, even in the aftermath of the worst shooting in the history of the United States, to be willing to take action.”

Kaine, notwithstanding, Virginia politicians — scarred, too, by a mass shooting in a Virginia Beach municipal building that claimed 12 ahead of Memorial Day weekend 2019 — have been somewhat subdued in their response to Uvalde. It’s not that they’re numb to the tearful pattern of gun violence — some, indeed, may be — it’s that the opportunity for Virginia to address it is, at this point, uncertain.

Put another way: The outcome of this year’s midterm congressional elections, should Republicans prevail, could augur the restoration at the statehouse of a GOP trifecta.

That a take-back in 2023 of the Virginia Senate, paired with continued control of the House of Delegates and a Republican as governor, presumably means a rollback of firearms restrictions Democrats pushed through two years ago, when they ran the whole show.

No matter where you stand on guns — whether you’re for restrictions or rights — until the political landscape here steadies, confrontation remains the rule. This is largely a reflection of Virginia’s divided government but it is, as well, a consequence of the enduring friction between the rank and file on both sides of the gun question and the elective officials on whom activists depend to turn wish lists into policy.

It’s no secret that gun-control groups are still steamed over the Democrats’ failure in 2020 to approve a ban on assault rifles such as those used by the Uvalde shooter. Even with Democrats holding the legislature and the governorship, the proposed ban fell prey, in part, to an inside-baseball disagreement over procedure between the party’s majorities in the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate.

Pressed by Gov. Ralph Northam, whose firm response to the Virginia Beach mass slaying was a distraction from the blackface calamity that threatened to drive him from office nearly four months earlier, Democrats still achieved considerable success that year.

They restored the one-handgun-a-month law Republicans scuttled under Gov. Bob McDonnell, who favored it as a legislator in the early 1990s, costing him the endorsement of the National Rifle Association when he ran for attorney general in 2005.

Democrats adopted universal background checks for firearms purchases, including those bought at gun shows long spared the requirement. They also won so-called red-flag laws under which potentially violent gun owners can be temporarily stripped of their rifles and pistols.

All three initiatives would be imperiled should Republicans again totally rule state government.

Some Republicans aren’t bothering to wait, though their efforts have been for naught. This year, House Republicans approved repeal of the red-flag statute but it withered in the Senate, where Democrats have a 21-19 edge that, beyond protecting current restrictions on guns, ensures unrestricted abortion rights.

The only uncertainty over the expected Republican drive to do away in Virginia with gun control and abortion, both of which public opinion polls show widely favored by voters, is the Republican who would lead it: Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

As a candidate in 2021, Youngkin boasted that he was first and foremost a fan of the Second Amendment, a lifetime member of the NRA who, to affirm his pro-firearms bona fides — if only by implication — posed in camouflage holding by its taloned legs a freshly downed turkey.

Never mind, there was no sign of the shotgun presumably used to fell the bird. And, at the time his campaign posted the picture on social media, Youngkin did not have a license to hunt or fish in Virginia.

And a funny thing happened on the way to the November election: Youngkin failed to complete the questionnaire on which the Republican-aligned NRA bases its endorsement.

No questionnaire, no endorsement. That meant Youngkin was spared the presumed stigma of the NRA’s blessings, making him an easier, less threatening sell to Democrat-leaning suburban voters for whom gun restrictions are an article of faith.

Should Virginians opt for total Republican control in 2023 — an oft-stated objective of our new governor — he could no longer play the artful dodger, hemming and hawing on what he might, or might not, favor in the way of unencumbered or expanded gun rights.

Lest Youngkin, who’s said little post-Uvalde, other than affirming a pledge to spend $50 million to put more cops in schools, find himself in the cross-hairs of the Second Amendment crowd that brung him.

