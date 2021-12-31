SCHAPIRO | Remembering notable figures in Virginia politics we lost in 2021

Notable deaths this year in Virginia politics that may have gone unnoticed:

Donald “Spec” Campen, 101 — Doorkeeper and sergeant-at-arms in the House of Delegates and former congressional aide, he was a Henrico County Democrat of the old school, sticking with his party as it swung right to left, to the center, and left again. An Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, Campen was an enthusiastic promoter of Virginia as a venue for television and film production, once showing up at the General Assembly as the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.” He also appeared in more than 60 movies and TV shows.

Kenny Klinge, 83 — A tart-tongued Republican operative credited with saving Democrat-turned-Republican Mills Godwin’s candidacy for governor in 1973, using polling and telephone banks — technology that had not been widely used in Virginia at the time and by contemporary standards seems quaint. Klinge was executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia during its early salad days in the 1970s. In later years an advocate for transportation improvements in his native Northern Virginia, Klinge served on the Commonwealth Transportation Board. He was also a lobbyist for the info-tech industry.