Schapiro: Political poseur playing role of a lifetime

With Glenn Youngkin, what you see may not be what you get.

The Republican nominee for governor recently posted on Twitter a photograph of himself and one of his sons in full — and fully matching — camouflage, with a beaming Youngkin holding by its legs a dead turkey. It appears to be a tom, or a male. There are no firearms present.

In the accompanying caption, presumably written by a campaign staffer, Youngkin — who, according to the game department, does not have a hunting license but could hunt, if he actually does, without a license on land he owns — says, “It’s a blessing to live in a state that has abundant opportunities to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors!”

Youngkin’s staff isn’t talking about the picture. It doesn’t even bother to acknowledge questions about it. Among them: Where and when was it made? Is Youngkin a hunter? If so, what is his preferred game? What type of firearms might he own or favor?

To the operatives running Youngkin’s campaign, these are questions best unanswered because the answers presumably do not fit the narrative that, they believe, gets him elected. Put another way: Appearances are intentionally deceiving.