Schapiro: Pitching for Black support, Youngkin displays white fragility

Were the story of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bungled message to a Black female legislator the basis of a film comedy, it might be called, “White Men Can’t Text.”

Few are laughing, though, over the Republican’s embarrassment for a congratulatory text last week to the wrong Black woman in the Virginia Senate — there are three — for a floor speech on Black History Month.

Youngkin, viewed by Black Democrats with skepticism if not hostility, commended the Senate president pro tempore, Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, for the remarks. Problem is they were made by Mamie Locke of Hampton, chair of the Senate Democratic caucus.

Youngkin said he was sorry. He attributed his mistake to multitasking, that he was simultaneously listening at his desk to audio feeds of the Senate and House of Delegates.

Del. Jeff Bourne, a Black Democrat from Richmond, was underwhelmed by Youngkin’s apology, “He plays into that old stereotype: that all Black people look alike. I know it. You know it. He knows it.”

The muff-up recalled an episode involving a different Republican with a similarly sunny disposition and an unfamiliarity with the details of government.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan addressed as “mayor” his only Black Cabinet secretary, Samuel Pierce of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Reagan was greeting big-city mayors at a White House meeting, when he encountered Pierce, who corrected the president. Reagan apologized.

Youngkin’s blunder became public because Lucas, who had privately alerted Youngkin to the error and initially kept it to herself, disclosed it on Twitter.

It was part of the fight between Youngkin and Democrats over his pick for natural resources secretary, Andrew Wheeler. He ran the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for President Donald Trump — into the same place, according to Democrats, that Youngkin claims Democrats steered the state’s economy: a ditch.

Trying to make up for his miscue — because he had to, having been outed — Youngkin is aggravating a fraught relationship with Black Democrats, whose support he presumably covets if only for purposes of deniability.

Youngkin can wave off criticism of his program as anti-woke, as reversing advances in equity — a word banned by the governor in renaming the office responsible for racial and cultural issues — if, by way of disciplined stagecraft, he can cite a modicum of Black support.

Youngkin did this during the campaign. He sought to divert attention from his opposition to same-sex marriage by spotlighting plaudits by a human rights group for the investment giant from which he was run off in 2020, having lost a front-office power struggle, as LGBTQ-friendly.

No word, however, from the governor’s office on whether Youngkin would break with Republican legislators and support a measure that would allow Virginians to strike from the state constitution a 2006 provision banning gay marriage that was ruled unconstitutional by the federal courts.

Crickets, too, on Youngkin’s position on a constitutional amendment — by a newbie Republican delegate, Mike Cherry of Colonial Heights, and an article of faith among Democrats, especially those of color — that would allow for automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for felons who complete their penalties.

The governor wants to be seen as nice. You can’t say that about some of his positions, Democrats say. When they point that out, it makes Youngkin squirm.

Not two weeks into his term, Youngkin was criticized on the House floor by Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, scolding him for playing to white resentment. Youngkin appeared at Scott’s office to discuss his concerns, hoping to signal to a broader audience a willingness to consider other’s views.

But Youngkin’s response came across as white fragility, that is, the discomfort white people show when confronted by racial inequity.

The governor also spent an hour with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, telling members he was more interested in listening than talking. Bourne said Youngkin, when asked, said he’d not read the caucus’ 2022 wish list, which included resisting racially tinged restrictions in public school curricula approved by the House.

“He committed to get back to me,” said Bourne. “I’m still waiting.”

Youngkin, for the near term, has the upper hand.

House Republicans freed him to name a majority to the policy-making State Board of Education by booting three Democratic appointees — one, Virginia’s 2021 teacher of the year; the others, university-level educators, both of whom led the school system in deep-red Hanover County. Two dropped appointees are Black.

Youngkin’s nominees might get the same treatment as those removed by House Republicans. Senate Democrats, with a one-seat majority, could refuse to confirm them.

As for education policy, particularly on thorny subjects long candy-coated and ignored — slavery and laws that eliminated Blacks as a political force and were hostile to gays — a factor likely driving Youngkin’s thinking: his personal experience.

Born in Richmond in 1966, Youngkin was raised in one of the city’s white-flight suburbs, Chesterfield County. His family moved to Virginia Beach, which was growing because of white migration from Norfolk. Youngkin would attend a heavily white private school. Whites were dominant at his college, graduate school and career.

Youngkin’s is a generation, said historian, and a specialist in Black history, Julian Hayter of the University of Richmond, schooled in an incomplete, mythological view of Virginia history. Suddenly confronted by an alternate narrative, one anchored in documented, albeit grim, facts, some are “not willing to concede they were wrong.”

Youngkin was barely elected governor. His majority over Terry McAuliffe was 1.9 percentage points. That means Youngkin has little — and perhaps fleeting — support beyond a heavily white Republican base that is solid for him, in part, because of his push-back to the post-George Floyd racial reckoning.

For Youngkin to be seen as Trump with a smile rather than a snarl — an image he and his handlers hope catches on beyond Virginia’s borders — the governor operates on two parallel tracks. He wants to be effective for his allies and friendly with his adversaries.

Asked if an agenda largely antithetical to Black Democratic lawmakers is complicating Youngkin’s overtures to them, his press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said he is committed to “outreach with the Black caucus” and to “maintain an open dialogue.”

One perhaps best conducted in person rather than by text.

Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.