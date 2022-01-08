SCHAPIRO | Jan. 6 insurrection spotlights Virginia’s political divide

A year ago Thursday, Democrat Elaine Luria was in Washington, D.C., where — as a two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives — she was readying to fulfill her constitutional duty to affirm the results of the November presidential election won, according to every verified and reverified measure, by Joe Biden.

For most of the history of the Republic, this exercise has been a mere formality.

Suddenly, it would turn deadly.

“I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” Luria said on Twitter. “Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

A short time later, Luria — a former Navy officer who represents Virginia’s defense-rich southeastern corner, perhaps the most competitive congressional district in this Biden-carried, upper South state — tweeted, “I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.”