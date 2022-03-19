SCHAPIRO | In clash over community colleges, Youngkin shows he’s learning

Turns out, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a quick study.

In a little-noticed, high-stakes clash with the overseers of Virginia’s community colleges — all Democratic appointees — the Republican torpedoed what looked suspiciously like an inside job to install as the leader of the 23-school system a former education secretary, interim university president and State Board of Education member whose credentials also include a four-year stint as first lady.

Anne Holton — wife of Tim Kaine, the Democratic governor-turned-U.S. senator — was widely expected to be selected as chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, succeeding Glenn DuBois, who is retiring this summer after 21 years.

But Holton — worried, friends said, over the troubling optics of a tussle that further escalates the partisan duel over a treasured political goody: appointments — withdrew her candidacy this past week after Youngkin publicly complained that he’d been shut out of the search process, even though, by law, the State Board for Community Colleges hires and fires the chancellor.

But the governor hires and fires the trustees of the community college system and Virginia’s 15 public four-year colleges and universities.

And Youngkin’s none-too-subtle reminder of his prerogative — and the implication that he was prepared to fully exercise it — came down to one word in a letter to Nathanial Bishop, head of the community college board and its search committee: misfeasance.

Embedded in the Code of Virginia, that word speaks to the chief executive’s authority to determine whether an overseer of the two-year community colleges as well as the senior schools is behaving badly and deserves the boot: “The governor may remove from office for malfeasance, misfeasance, incompetence, or gross neglect of duty any member of the board of any public institution of higher education and fill the vacancy resulting from the removal.”

The law requires that the governor “set forth in a written public statement his reasons for removing any member.”

For Youngkin, those reasons apparently include the community college board trying to pull a fast one.

In this instance, a board dominated by loyalists of Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam hiring as chancellor someone who is — to use Youngkin’s word from his letter to Bishop — “aligned,” not with the Republican administration but with the Democratic appointees who, like a lot of Virginians, were anticipating a second term for McAuliffe.

It was The Macker who named Holton as education secretary in 2014. She resigned in 2016 when Kaine was nominated as Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate. Holton later joined the faculty of the education school at George Mason University, where she was acting president for a year. Holton has since returned to the education program.

She might have been among the Democratic appointees sunk by House Republicans in retaliation for Senate Democrats rejecting Andrew Wheeler, Donald Trump’s environmental chief, for natural resources secretary. Holton, appointed by Northam to the Board of Education, was spared. Eleven were not.

That Holton, who did not return a text seeking comment, wasn’t yanked from the Board of Education left some to believe Republicans had concluded sinking someone with her pedigree — her late father, Linwood, was Virginia’s first GOP governor of the 20th century and a strong proponent of public school desegregation — was an invitation for trouble.

Elevating suspicions the fix was in for Holton: two other Virginia candidates had been cut — Sharon Morrissey, vice chancellor for academic services, and Megan Healy, Northam’s labor secretary (Disclosure: My son, Felix, hired in the governor’s office in 2015, was assistant secretary, reporting to Healy.).

And in a scenario advanced by Democrats and Republicans, Holton would have been paired with two out-of-state candidates, providing the board cover to do what it might have planned all along.

That is, select someone it knew and someone who knew Virginia’s education system — and perhaps make that selection before Youngkin took office in January.

Officially, however, the search for DuBois’ successor was technically still underway more than a week ago when Youngkin, the Apprentice Governor, pulled on his big-boy pants in a crisp display of gubernatorial power helped by two aides who have a lot of what Youngkin and many members of his personal staff lack in spades: experience in state government.

They were Matthew Moran, deputy chief of staff and previously a top assistant to House Speakers Bill Howell and Kirk Cox; and Richard Cullen, who as a former attorney general, federal prosecutor and head of a giant law and lobbying firm, is in Richmond — as was said of Edward Bennett Williams, the famed Washington consigliere — The Man to See.

What is not clear is whether Youngkin’s objection is with the search process, Holton — or both. His press secretary, Macaulay Porter, wouldn’t say whether Holton was the governor’s intended target. Nor would Porter say if Youngkin was prepared to remove board members for — here’s that clunky word again — misfeasance.

The message clearly was received.

Bishop, who’s reportedly met with Youngkin, has said the next chancellor should be in synch with the governor. And other applications have been submitted. Among them: Norfolk Mayor Ken Alexander’s. A former state legislator and McAuliffe ally, Alexander is also an executive of a for-profit college that trains aviation mechanics and drone pilots.

The dust-up over selecting a new chancellor is a political distraction from a nagging problem for the community college system, long a job-training hub: Enrollment has fallen nearly 30% over the past decade, 9% since 2019, just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, now in its second year.

Despite programs promoting the community colleges as a conduit to employment, 300,000 jobs remain unfilled and there are 200,000 fewer positions. With birth rates falling, demand for higher education is, too. That is posing a sustained financial threat to two- and four-year colleges.

Since the 1980s, at least four Virginia governors — Republicans Jim Gilmore and Bob McDonnell and Democrats Jerry Baliles and Doug Wilder — have invoked, or threatened to invoke, against recalcitrant higher ed trustees the provision in law that Youngkin is wielding as a loaded, high-caliber pistol.

And it’s not the first time the search for a community college chancellor has boiled over in controversy.

In 1983, there was a push to reinstate the system’s first leader, Dana Hamel, who had quit after 13 years in 1979 amid complaints of financial mismanagement and possible enrollment padding. Hamel’s attempted do-over was scuttled by the disclosure that part of his doctoral thesis had been plagiarized, though academic officials said it was not intentional.

The governor at the time, Democrat Chuck Robb, had signaled to his appointees to resist Hamel’s candidacy, which had been pushed by Republicans put on the board by Robb’s immediate predecessor, John Dalton. Well after Hamel was done for, Robb appointees recalled that sinking his application had become a non-negotiable demand.

Nearly 40 years later, Youngkin is making the community college board an offer it can’t refuse.

Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.