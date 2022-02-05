SCHAPIRO | GOP turns back the clock to 1885

Virginia Republicans are partying like it’s 1885.

Just in time for Black History Month, the GOP — by way of its apprentice governor and restored majority in the House of Delegates — is attempting a rerun of an era in state politics that Virginia repudiated over the past three years, largely because of a Democratic governor’s racial humiliation and the caught-on-camera death of a Black man in Minneapolis at the hands of police.

Because even in a suburban-dominated state more mid-Atlantic than Southern and in which the majority of people who live here are come-here’s, what it is new is old: 21st-century Republicans by deed and dogma are hearkening to the late 19th century, when Virginia did as it is doing now in partially restoring the GOP to power: angrily rejecting racial, social and cultural advances as too much, too soon.

This manifests itself in legislation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans are pushing to thwart Democratic reforms such as 45 days of unrestricted early voting and the use of drop boxes. Republicans also want to restore the requirement — ended by Democrats — that Virginians produce a photo ID before casting ballots. Never mind that these changes contributed to the GOP comeback in November, aided by record turnouts in red localities.

There is also a Republican push to junk a measure that kicks in this year: allowing Virginians to register and vote on the same day. It’s been spiked in the Senate, the remaining, albeit tenuous, redoubt of Democratic authority. Those other Republican bills rolling back voting rights, assuming they clear the House, will likely perish in the Senate, with its one-seat Democratic majority.

More insidious, if only because it’s being considered concurrent with the annual monthlong reflection on Black history: Republican bills that ban teaching Black history. Not all of it, Republicans argue, only parts deemed by the thought police, be they noisy parents or nosy politicians, to be “inherently divisive” — whatever that means. Senate Democrats have already consigned the bill to the ash heap of legislative history.

That loss, nonetheless, could be a win for its Senate sponsor, Republican Jen Kiggans of Virginia Beach. She’s running for Congress in Hampton Roads’ 2nd District, angling to challenge Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria. Kiggans has to get through the primary. Comporting herself as the culture warrior could reassure conservatives. Maybe that’s what Kiggans meant in describing herself as a “normal Republican” in her kickoff video.

And speaking to her election-integrity bona fides — a must for Trump voters — Kiggans is carrying a measure that makes it tougher to harvest the graveyard vote. Her bill requiring registrars to purge the dead from voter rolls every week rather than monthly passed the Senate on a lopsided bipartisan vote. It now goes to the House.

Much of the Republicans’ attempted rollback on voting rights recalls an actual restoration of restrictions roughly 140 years ago by conservative Democrats.

In 1885, Virginia elected as governor Fitzhugh Lee, a Confederate cavalry general and nephew of Robert E. Lee. Fitzhugh Lee would be the first of 21 consecutive Democratic governors, nearly all dedicated to the old ways. That is, concentrating power in the hands of the few. Read: well-born conservative white guys, horrified that once-enslaved Black people and poor whites should have a say in Virginia’s affairs.

And they did.

It was a consequence of a rare moment: a brief burst of progress, attributed to an unlikely biracial coalition cobbled by a Rebel-turned-railroad tycoon and future U.S. senator, William Mahone. It put in place a reform government that would end the poll tax that denied the vote to most Black Virginians and working-class whites, and finance educational and social-service advances by trimming payments and interest on debts from the state’s pre-Civil War investments in roads, rails and canals.

The very un-Virginia initiative in 1882 that freed cash for public services was the handiwork of a legislator with a very Virginia name: Harrison Holt Riddleberger of Shenandoah County, historically, a hotbed of political moderation but now hot-red, producing the current House Speaker, Todd Gilbert.

Riddleberger was among the so-called Readjusters, named such because of their debt stance and who identified as Republicans, members of a pro-business, comparatively forward-thinking party synonymous with Abraham Lincoln, the end of slavery and saving the Union through the Civil War.

Their dominance in Richmond, at its peak in the early 1880s, ended with internal divisions over Mahone’s refusal to include Blacks in the party’s command structure and a broader public backlash over the Black political ascendancy.

This fueled the restoration of the Conservative Party, renamed the Democratic Party. The first step in its comeback was in 1883, when Democrats took back the General Assembly, in no small part because of white fury over a race riot in Danville just before the election. Perhaps there was an echo of this in Virginia’s statewide and House elections in 2021 — a good year for the small-c, small-p conservative party: the GOP.

When the legislature convened in 1884, Democrats used their new numbers to enact new controls over the electorate. One ensured Democratic authority over the election apparatus by requiring local electoral overseers be picked by the legislature. Historians say this promoted fraud, ballot-box stuffing and, occasionally, bribery to keep Democrats’ adversaries from the polls. Most notably: Black Virginians loyal to the Republicans who had liberated them two decades earlier.

The poll tax, the most effective weapon for compressing the electorate and guaranteeing Democratic hegemony, would not be reinstated until 1902, when Virginia — along with other states in the Old Confederacy — adopted Jim Crow constitutions that disenfranchised Blacks and poor whites and fully restored racial segregation. The poll tax, in Virginia and elsewhere, endured until 1966. That year, it was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in two cases from Virginia.

Since then, the Supreme Court has shifted right, viewing voting rights issues with skepticism if not hostility. This compelled Virginia, under total Democratic sway from 2020 to 2022, to enact reforms and protections once included in federal law.

But for Republicans, emboldened by recent gains, it’s 1885 again.

Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.